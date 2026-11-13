Real reason behind the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang? Who is Colette Kress?

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder, has been in news for a while since he was spotted with a girl in pink. And yesterday (November 12), it was officially declared by the company via an official press release that Huang just stepped down as CEO after some heated reports about alleged extramarital relationships and concerns over national security. Now, the longtime CFO, Colette Kress, is the interim boss while Nvidia is looking for a permanent replacement.

Officially, Nvidia has not yet stated the exact reason why Huang resigned, but his departure comes after a stormy week. News broke about two supposed affairs- one with Alice Huang, a tech exec connected to Singapore’s Megaspeed, who have been facing suspicion of ties to Chinese intelligence; and another with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s VP of healthcare.

People a;ready started worrying about conflicts of interest, governance issues, and security risks, especially since Huang had been vocal about selling Nvidia’s advanced AI chips to China, right in the middle of America’s ongoing tech-export debate.

(Image Source : NVIDIA)Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns

Despite everything, Nvidia never said that these allegations were the cause for his exit. The board seemed to back him at first and even started an independent investigation. Finally, the company accepted his resignation, effective immediately and Huang also left the board.

So far, one one has found the exact evidence that company secrets were leaked or that Huang knowingly helped Chinese intelligence.

Colette Kress: New interim CEO

Colette Kress, who has been associated with Nvidia, is taking over Huang’s position as interim CEO. She has been working at Nvidia as a CFO since 2013 and comes with nearly 25 years in the tech finance world, including stints at Texas Instruments, Microsoft, and Cisco.

Her time at Nvidia has been huge, after seeing the company grow from a gaming graphics giant to a leader in AI chips and supercomputers. Revenue shot up from USD 4.1 billion in 2014 to nearly USD 216 billion in 2026.

As CFO, she worked closely with Huang and was deeply involved in the company’s financial strategy. At the moment, she has just held the fort- as Nvidia’s board stated that the yare looking at internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO spot.

Nvidia is ramping up its presence in India

Huang’s exit happened suddenly, while Nvidia is ramping up its presence in India. Under his leadership, they formed partnerships with companies like Reliance, Yotta Data Services, and L&T.

Teaming up with Yotta to build a massive AI computing cluster in India. The project was announced in February 2026, where plans to bring in 20,736 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs, backed by an investment over USD 2 billion.

Yotta’s data centers in Greater Noida and Navi Mumbai are leading the charge, and Nvidia’s also putting up more than USD 1 billion for a DGX Cloud cluster, one of Asia-Pacific’s largest.

Nvidia and Reliance working for AI models

Furthermore, Nvidia has been working with Reliance on AI models, partnering with L&T and E2E Networks to build up local computing power, and supporting Indian AI developers working on region-specific models.

All this shows just how crucial Nvidia’s tech is for India’s AI push and Huang played a big role in making Nvidia a key supplier. His departure is bound to make waves, especially for Indian tech companies and operators.

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