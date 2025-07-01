Railway launches RailOne app with single sign on for ticket, assistance and meal booking The new app is available on both Android and iOS platforms and includes facilities for freight inquiries. Users can access various services through the app.

New Delhi:

On Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the RailOne mobile application, designed to provide passengers with convenient access to a range of services, including ticket booking, train and PNR inquiries, journey planning, rail assistance, and meal booking. The app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, was inaugurated during the 40th Foundation Day celebrations of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). A press release from the Railway Ministry described the RailOne App as a comprehensive solution for all passenger needs. It highlighted that users would be able to access various services such as reserved and unreserved ticketing, platform tickets, train and PNR inquiries, and meal booking directly through the app. The communication also noted that it includes facilities for freight inquiries.

Simple user interface

The ministry emphasised that the primary aim of the app is to enhance users' experiences through a simple and intuitive interface. They stated that not only does the app consolidate all services in one location, but it also offers integrated connectivity between those services, providing users with a complete package of Indian Railways offerings.

Single sign-on facility

A standout feature of the app is the single sign-on capability, which simplifies the login process by removing the need for multiple passwords. Users can log in using their existing RailConnect or UTSonMobile app ID after downloading the RailOne app, thereby eliminating the necessity for separate applications for different services and saving storage space on devices.

Additionally, the ministry noted the introduction of the R-Wallet (Railway e-wallet) within the app, along with features for easy login, including numeric mPIN and biometric options. They also mentioned that new users could register with minimal information, facilitating a quick and straightforward registration process. For users who only wish to make inquiries, a guest login option using a mobile number and OTP is also available.

