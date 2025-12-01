'Rage bait' named Oxford University Press word of year: What does it mean? 'Rage bait' was chosen by Oxford University Press as its Word of the Year, topping two other contenders following a public consultation process.

New Delhi:

Oxford University Press has named “rage bait” as its word of the year, a choice that captures the internet zeitgeist of 2025. The phrase refers to online content that is “deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative or offensive,” with the aim of driving traffic to a particular social media account, Oxford said in a statement.

“The person producing it will bask in the millions, quite often, of comments and shares and even likes sometimes,” lexicographer Susie Dent told the BBC. This is a result of the algorithms used by social media companies, “because although we love fluffy cats, we tend to engage more with negative content and content that really provokes us”.

Other contenders

“Rage bait” topped two other contenders: “aura farming” and “biohack”. The word got selected for top position after public comment on a shortlist compiled by lexicographers at Oxford University Press.

“Aura farming” means to cultivate a public image by presenting oneself in “a way intended subtly to convey an air of confidence, coolness or mystique,” while “biohack” is defined as “an attempt to improve or optimise one's physical or mental performance, health or longevity”.

How does the ‘word of year’ gets selected

The word of the year is selected by lexicographers at Oxford University Press, who analyse new and emerging words, as well as changes in the way language is being used, to identify words of “cultural significance”.

Past word of the year

Oxford University Press, publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has selected a word of the year annually since 2004. Past winners include “podcast” in 2005, “emoji” in 2015, and “goblin mode” in 2022, which described people who resisted returning to normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic.

