pTron launches 2 new next-gen earbuds under Rs 900 for a limited period of time- Know more

pTron, the maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India has announced its newest addition to the Bassbuds series –‘Bassbuds Revv and Bassbuds Eon. Both the earbuds aim to target Gen-Z customers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

The pTron Bassbuds Revv is available for purchase in 2 colour options- Black and White and is available on the Amazon store at a special launch price of Rs 1299.

The Bassbuds Eon is available in Graphite Black colour only and is available on Amazon at Rs 899 for the first 2 days (26-27 August).

As a special launch promotion, the first 100 customers will also be able to buy the Bassbuds Eon at Rs 99 via Amazon India.

About Bassbuds Revv & Bassbuds Eon:

Both earbuds are equipped with the latest BT5.3 chipset which offers faster pairing, more stable connection, and low power consumption. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection.

The smart touch-controlled earbuds equipped with dual and mono bud capability also support voice control which helps to awaken Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri for a seamless hands-free experience. These Bassbuds earbuds support a USB-C Type charger for fast charging.

pTron Bassbuds Revv offers a fast gaming-grade BT5.3 wireless connection with large 13mm drivers for an immersive in-game audio experience. The earbuds offer total gaming comfort and efficiency, claims the company and it comes with proprietary AptSense Gaming Technology that further offers 50ms ultra-low latency for exceptional gameplay.

On the other hand, pTron Bassbuds Eon has been designed for music and fashion lovers. The earbuds come with a DSP ENC function for clear calls and have 13mm, drivers, with TrueSonic Bass output.

It is connected with Bluetooth 5.3v, and further includes Dual HD mic support. They also offer fast pairing and Type C fast charging via the compact charging case.

