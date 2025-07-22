Police nabs interstate gang behind social media investment scams: Tips to protect yourself The gang was targeting victims through social media by offering high returns on investment. Here are some useful tips to protect yourself from these kinds of scams.

On Tuesday, an official reported that the Delhi Police had busted an interstate gang of cyber fraudsters. The gang was allegedly involved in duping individuals by promising guaranteed returns on investments through social media advertisements. Police stated that seven people had been arrested in connection with the case. According to the police, the accused targeted victims via social media, enticing them to invest money with the promise of 100 per cent returns on their investments. A police officer explained that the fraudsters routed the cheated funds through mule bank accounts and subsequently withdrew the cash through ATM transactions in exchange for commissions.

The case emerged when a woman filed a police complaint. She alleged that she had been duped of Rs 1.23 lakh after being tricked into transferring money under various pretexts, including investment, verification, and GST. A case was registered at the Cyber police station in North Delhi, and a team was formed to apprehend the accused.

How to protect yourself from investment scams on social media

Real, authorised investment firms and brokers won't conduct business or offer investment opportunities directly through social media platforms.

Before investing any money, always verify if the firm is authorised by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).

Never invest if you don't fully understand what your money will be put into. If the details are vague do not proceed further.

Scammers often rush you into sending money, claiming you'll miss out on big profits if you delay. Don't fall for urgent demands.

Be very suspicious of anyone who promises guaranteed profits or calls an investment ‘foolproof’. All legitimate investments carry some risk.

If an offer seems too good to be true—like turning a small upfront fee into thousands of rupees in just hours or days—it's almost certainly a scam.

