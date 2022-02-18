POCO M4 Pro 5G smartphone launched at a starting price of Rs. 14,999

Follow us on Image Source : PR POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO, an online smartphone brand has launched M4 Pro 5G smartphone. The handset will be available in 3 variants and will be available on Flipkart for purchase in three colour variants as well- Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow.

Below is the pricing for the POCO M4 Pro 5G:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be priced for Rs. 14,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage will be priced for Rs. 16,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be priced for Rs. 18,999

Specifications

The M4 pro 5G smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The smartphone comes equipped with Turbo RAM capability which can extend the device RAM up to 11GB, for providing an enhanced and superfast multitasking experience.



For photography, POCO M4 Pro 5G smartphone comes with three rear cameras- a 50MP + 50MP + 8MP camera. In the front, the device comes with a 16MP shooter for selfies. The camera’ of M4 supports available features like Night Mode, Kaleidoscope, Slow motion, Time-lapse video, and more.



On the battery front, the smartphone features a 5000mAh battery with 33W MMT fast charging support. The company claims that the smartphone can last for 2-day with a single charge.