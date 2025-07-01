POCO F7 launched at a starting price of Rs 29,999 with exclusive day 1 offers on Flipkart The POCO F7 is now available for purchase on Flipkart starting July 1 at noon. With a starting price of Rs 29,999 (inclusive of bank offers), the device offers flagship-level features at a competitive price.

New Delhi:

POCO, one of the popular smartphone brands known for budget devices, has officially launched its much-awaited POCO F7 smartphone in India, and the device is now exclusively available on Flipkart starting July 1st at 12PM IST. The phone claims to bring top-tier performance and features for the customers at a compelling price point, and to make the deal even better, it offers exciting Day 1 offers for its customers.

POCO F7: Price and variants

The smartphone will be available in two variants:

The lower variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and it is priced at Rs 29,999

Another variant comes with 12GB RAM and a 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999

These prices are inclusive of a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount on select credit and debit cards, which a customer will use for making their purchase.

Bank offers and exchange discount

POCO F7 buyers can avail of additional discounts:

Rs 2,000 instant discount using HDFC, ICICI, or SBI Bank cards

Rs 2,000 additional exchange discount on eligible devices

Up to 12 months of no-cost EMI for budget-friendly payments

Exclusive day 1 benefits for POCO F7 buyers

To sweeten the deal for early buyers:

Free 1-year screen replacement (one-time use)

Additional 1-year warranty

These perks apply only to purchases which were made on July 1, making it a more reliable time to grab the device.

Why the POCO F7 stands out

With its aggressive pricing, large RAM/storage options, and flagship-grade specs, the POCO F7 competes with phones priced significantly higher. It’s ideal for power users, mobile gamers, and tech enthusiasts looking for high performance without breaking the bank.

Where and how to buy?

The POCO F7 is available on Flipkart exclusively.

POCO F7 faces tough competition in the Indian market

In India’s competitive smartphone market under 35,000, the POCO F7 takes on strong contenders like:

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

OnePlus Nord 4 (expected)

Realme GT 6

Redmi K70E

While all these phones offer premium processors and fast charging, the POCO F7 stands out with its 12GB RAM, flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, and introductory offers like a 1-year screen replacement and extended warranty.