PM Modi to open India AI Impact Summit 2026; global leaders and tech CEOs to convene in Delhi Global leaders and tech visionaries are set to converge at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. This power-packed summit is expected to result in a definitive consensus declaration on global AI governance.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the expo and opening ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit, scheduled to take place from February 15–20, 2026. The high-profile event will see a convergence of global heads of state and tech titans, including CEOs from Google DeepMind, Anthropic, Adobe, Salesforce, Qualcomm, and FedEx. India anticipates that this "power-packed" gathering will culminate in a landmark consensus declaration.

Building global consensus

As the host nation, India expects the summit to build a unified stance on critical Artificial Intelligence (AI) issues, with a specific focus on the inclusion agenda and the democratisation of AI resources. Notably, both the United States and China will participate, a significant development given their dominant roles in the global AI landscape.

IT Secretary S. Krishnan confirmed a star-studded lineup of attendees, stating, "We have confirmations from Bill Gates, Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe), Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and Raj Subramaniam (FedEx)".

Shifting the narrative: From safety to impact

Regarding the summit's key deliverables, Krishnan emphasised that the primary goal is "to get everyone on board" through a consensus declaration.

"One very constructive thing is the way the focus has shifted from the first AI Summit which was primarily about AI safety to this one which is looking at impact and is forward-looking in terms of all the positive benefits that can be generated... so ways in which leaders' declaration can support that, support the inclusion agenda to ensure greater democratisation of AI resources and access to those resources, these would be key elements that we expect in the leaders' declaration," he explained.

Core objectives of the 2026 summit

The summit aims to bridge the global "AI divide" by:

Supporting the development of indigenous and local AI solutions.

Fostering 'AI for Good' initiatives across healthcare, agriculture, and governance.

Aligning global standards and governance models with the needs of the developing world.

To achieve this, seven working groups will present outcomes demonstrating AI’s impact on People, Planet, and Progress, focusing on areas such as economic growth, human capital, and resilient innovation.

A global gathering

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 builds on the momentum of previous summits in Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali. Beyond industry leaders, other prominent figures expected to attend include:

Heads of State: French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

Industry Icons: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Over 100 countries are expected to be represented. Krishnan noted that 50 global CEOs have already confirmed their attendance, a number expected to rise after the holiday season. Furthermore, 15–20 countries will be represented by heads of state or government, with over 50 more at the ministerial level, including a strong presence from the Global South.

Prime Minister’s itinerary

Prime Minister Modi will play a central role throughout the event. In addition to inaugurating the expo and opening ceremony, he is expected to host a gala dinner on February 18, followed by participation in the Leaders' Plenary and a CEO Roundtable on February 19.

Update on 'Pax Silica'

Addressing inquiries regarding India’s discussions with the US to join the Pax Silica (silicon supply chain) bloc, Krishnan described it as an "ongoing process".

"As far as Pax Silica is concerned that is an ongoing process of discussion between India and the US... it takes place in multiple levels... takes place in MEA... at the NSA level. In addition, there are aspects of that dialogue with which IT ministry is also concerned, that is the technical aspect... so that is an ongoing process," he concluded.