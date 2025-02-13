PM Modi to meet Elon Musk for Starlink talks during US Trip: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Modi Musk meet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Elon Musk during his official visit to the United States this week. This highly anticipated meeting is expected to discuss various business interests, with a particular focus on Starlink's entry into the South Asian market. The talks could also touch on other key issues, including satellite broadband services and potential future collaborations between Musk’s companies and India.

Starlink's long-delayed entry into India: Reason and updates?

As per Reuters' report, the potential launch of Starlink’s satellite broadband services in India has faced delays, partly due to ongoing regulatory concerns. India's government and Musk are aligned on spectrum allocation, preferring assignment over auctioning, but Starlink’s license application is still under review.

Musk is reportedly ready to address any security concerns related to the service, including commitments to store data locally.

Musk to set competition with Mukesh Ambani's telecom business

Starlink’s entry into India has created tension with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom company. Ambani has expressed concerns about losing broadband and mobile customers to Starlink, following his significant investment in airwave auctions.

Reuters report further states, that the meeting between Modi and Musk may address this issue and provide clarity on future competition in the Indian market.

PM Modi's US Trip: Focus on Trade and Electric Vehicles

PM Modi will also meet US President Donald Trump to discuss trade and tariffs, which are expected to dominate the agenda. While the focus on Starlink is high, there is also the possibility that Musk's interest in electric vehicles could be discussed, especially concerning sourcing components from India. However, it remains unclear if Tesla’s entry into the Indian market will be part of the discussions.

PM Modi's meeting with Elon Musk is expected to shape India's future in satellite broadband and electric vehicle industries.

