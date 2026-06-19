Planning to buy a smartwatch? 5 Key features to check before you spend your money

New Delhi:

In this smart gadget-inclined world, a smartwatch has become a must-have in many households. They believe that this watch is capable of tracking their basic health details, like heart rate, oxygen level, steps taken, alerts of moving if you are sitting for a longer stretch and more. Hence, you need to make smart decisions by choosing the right smartwatch, and there are some of the most important things to check in order to ensure that you get the best value for your money.

Here are 5 key factors to look into, for every buyer, before purchasing a smartwatch.

1. Make sure it works with your phone

Do not assume that every smartwatch will play nice with your smartphone. Some may work best with Android, others with iPhones. If there’s poor compatibility, the you might miss out on stuff like notifications, calls, or health tracking. Hence, check about the supporting of the Android or iOS versions

2. Pay attention to battery life

Battery life really shapes your experience. High-end smartwatches sometimes need charging every night, while others keep running for a week or longer. If you hate plugging in your devices constantly or if you’re on the go a lot, it’s worth picking something that lasts.

3. Look for key health and fitness features

One of the most important features why people buy smartwatches is the fitness tracking. Do not just trust the marketing, and focus on double-checking the watch trackers like heart rate monitor, blood oxygen, sleep, steps and stress levels. Also see if it has different workout modes available on the watch. Some advanced models even offer ECG monitoring or body composition analysis, which is good for those who are mostly on the move, to keep a check on the body vitals.

4. Do not ignore display and build quality

You will be wearing your smartwatch daily, so look and feel matters. Get one as per the choice – either a vivid colour to highlight your look or just basic black and white. Also, AMOLED screens offer great viewing quality. Furthermore, the Always-on display is good, and it makes sure that it has got scratch-resistant glass and check ratings like IP68 or 5ATM for water and dust resistance.

Remember to buy a tough watch which will get you through daily life without worrying.

5. Explore smart functions

We all know that smartwatches in the present time can do much more than just tracking your steps. The best ones come with Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS, voice assistants, music control, and contactless payments as well – everything from your wrist. App notifications from WhatsApp or Gmail are super handy too. So, when you buy and put money onto a smartwatch, make sure it could do many things with ease.

Overall, a good smartwatch may vary from person to person and will be capable of boosting your fitness, productivity, and daily convenience. But only if you pick one that truly fits your needs. Do not just focus on the look and check if it actually works with your phone, consider battery life, review health features, and make sure the build fits your lifestyle.