Paytm Payments Bank AND FASTag payments collaborates for parking at payments in Noida: Know details

Paytm Payments Bank AND FASTag payments collaborate for parking payments

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), an Indian payment bank, has announced that it now supports seamless payments for car parking at the underground parking facility in Noida's Sector 16. Through a partnership with MG Infra Solutions, an authorized partner of the Noida Development Authority, PPBL enables digital payments for parking at the well-known underground Film City parking site. The integration of PPBL's FASTag solution into the parking system allows users to make convenient and contactless payments. With FASTag, customers can enjoy a streamlined parking experience without the need for cash transactions or physical tickets.

This collaboration between PPBL and MG Infra Solutions aims to enhance the overall parking experience by providing a secure and convenient payment method. It aligns with the Indian government's push for digital payments and the adoption of technology-driven solutions across various sectors. At the Film City parking site, customers can simply scan their FASTag at the dedicated readers installed at the entry and exit points to make payments. The parking fee will be automatically deducted from the linked Paytm wallet or bank account, ensuring a seamless and cashless process.

PPBL, in collaboration with MG Infra Solutions, is not only enabling FASTag payments for car parking at the underground parking in Noida's Sector 16 but also expanding its services to other parking facilities in the city. In the near future, the bank will facilitate FASTag payments at the Sector 18 multi-level car parking and the Sector 38A multi-level car parking in Noida. Additionally, PPBL will introduce its transit wallet card solution to offer convenient parking payment options across the entire city. This initiative aims to provide ease of payment for parking services and further promote digital transactions in Noida.

The partnership between Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) and MG Infra Solutions brings the convenience of digital payments to car parking services in Noida. With the use of Paytm FASTag, individuals can now make cashless payments for parking fees, eliminating the need for physical currency. Leveraging radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, Paytm FASTag enables users to seamlessly drive through FASTag lanes without stopping to pay in cash, saving both time and fuel. Notably, PPBL is the largest issuer of FASTags in India and holds a prominent position as one of the country's leading acquirers of toll and parking plazas. This collaboration serves to enhance the overall parking experience, promoting efficient and hassle-free transactions for users while supporting the government's push towards a digital economy.

Paytm FASTag has become renowned for its quick activation process and exceptional customer support. One of its key advantages is that users do not need a separate prepaid account or additional login credentials, as Paytm FASTags are seamlessly linked to the widely-used Paytm Wallet. This integration simplifies the payment experience for customers. Paytm FASTag has already been successfully implemented at various renowned parking lots, including Pune Airport, AIIMS, Patna Airport, DLF City Centre, Star Mall, South Point Mall, Pacific Malls, and many more. This widespread adoption demonstrates the effectiveness and popularity of Paytm FASTag in facilitating seamless and convenient digital transactions for parking services.

Surinder Chawla, MD & CEO, Paytm Payments Bank said, “We continue to drive innovation in digital payments by enabling users to conveniently pay their parking charges along with various other existing use cases. For the crowded and popular spots in Noida, we are happy to bring FASTag-based parking which will improve the consumer convenience while providing seamless travel in and out of these parking sites.”

