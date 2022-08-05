Paytm down: Customers became furious and this is what they wrote on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : PAYTM Paytm

Paytm down:

Paytm, a digital payments platform has been reported to have started facing an outage with multiple users, as the platform started to receive complaints of not being able to access the services on the platform.

As per the reports, users stated that they were logged out of their application and were unable to log in again. The same concern was witnessed by the users on the Paytm website.

Paytm Money further confirmed the development via Tweet which states: “Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website.” the company stated on the official Paytm Money handle.

It platform further stated: “We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved.”

Paytm users had been complaining that they have been trying to sign in, but rather getting a message which reads: "Something went wrong, please try again after some time". And this has been happening repeatedly.

DownDetector, the outage detection website also confirmed about the Paytm website and app not working across the country.

There were a number of complaints being filed by the users on Twitter who shared their concerns about the issue which they have been facing. It has also been witnessed that many traders are seeking compensation for the losses they have suffered in the F&O (Futures and Options) due to the crash of Paytm Money during the busy market time.

