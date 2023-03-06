Paytm and Andhra govt signs MoU to empower millions of merchants and street vendors: Know-how?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Paytm

One97 Communications Limited, the company owning Paytm, the leading payments and financial services company has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government. The association has been made to drive initiatives for financial inclusion, cyber security, and public health. This will empower millions of merchants, hawkers and street vendors in the state.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Andhra Pradesh 'Global Investors Summit 2023', in the presence of Saurabh Gaur, Secretary, IT, Electronics and Communications, state government and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Paytm.

Sharma said, "We are happy to partner with the government of Andhra Pradesh in their journey of sustainable development through inclusive growth. We are fully committed to driving financial inclusion to the last mile and this partnership is a step in that direction. We will continue to empower the people of Andhra Pradesh by enabling lakhs of small businesses with mobile payments and access to various financial services."

Under the MoU, Paytm has planned to empower merchants, street vendors and 'ChiruVyaparulu' (street hawkers) in the state to accept digital payments and provide them access to loans through its lending partners.

The leading payments and financial services company has been planning to extend its platform for providing e-government services, which will be conveniently accessible to all Paytm Super App users.

Additionally, the company aims to empower various state government departments to accept digital payments from citizens and businesses, thereby enhancing service delivery for the people. Paytm has proposed to also enable the digitisation of toll plazas across the state to accept payments digitally.

In the area of public health, Paytm has proposed to collaborate with the State Health Authority in facilitating seamless OPD appointment booking at government and private hospitals under the forthcoming Unified Health Interface (UHI) programme.

Paytm also plans to conduct cybersecurity training for state police personnel and launch a joint campaign to raise awareness of cybersecurity best practices among citizens, particularly those residing in non-urban areas.

