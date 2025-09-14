Parliamentary panel calls for new laws and tech to combat AI-generated fake news The Parliamentary panel has also recommended exploring the feasibility of licensing requirements for AI content creators and mandatory labeling of AI-generated videos and other content.

New Delhi:

A parliamentary committee has urged the government to develop concrete legal and technological solutions to identify and prosecute individuals and entities responsible for spreading fake news generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI). In its draft report, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology called for a balanced approach to deploying AI to curb fake news. It noted that while the technology can be used to detect misinformation, it can also be a source of it. The report, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, was recently submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and will be tabled in Parliament during the next session.

Close coordination

According to sources, the Committee also urged for "close coordination between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and other concerned ministries and departments". The goal is to "develop concrete legal and technological solutions for identifying and prosecuting individuals and entities responsible for disseminating AI-generated fake news".

The Committee has recommended inter-ministerial coordination to explore the feasibility of licensing requirements for AI content creators and mandatory labeling of AI-generated videos and other content.

While the committee's suggestions are not legally binding on the government, their recommendations often carry significant weight and are frequently implemented. This is because parliamentary committees are representative of the legislative body, and their reports often reflect a bipartisan consensus.

Two projects are currently underway

The Committee noted that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has already formed a nine-member panel to examine the "issue of deepfakes”. It also highlighted that two projects are currently underway to detect fake news: one for fake speech detection using a deep learning framework and another for the design and development of software to detect deepfake videos and images.

First layer of monitoring

The Committee acknowledged that while advances in technology, particularly in AI, offer promising solutions, it also pointed out the related ministries' view that AI is still an evolving field. The ministries told the Committee that since AI relies on pre-existing internet information, its current state is not yet sophisticated enough for a complex task like fact-checking.

However, the Committee suggested that AI could be used as a first layer of monitoring to flag potentially fake news and misleading content for review by human intervention. It stated that various research projects and initiatives are already exploring the use of AI in combating fake news.

"AI and machine learning (ML) technologies are increasingly being employed to enhance the ability to detect, verify, and prevent the spread of misinformation and disinformation," the report stated.

Mandatory fact-checking mechanism

After months of interaction with various stakeholders, the Committee, which made wide-ranging recommendations, called fake news a "serious threat" to public order and the democratic process. It called for amending penal provisions, increasing fines, and fixing accountability to deal with the issue.

The Committee also recommended a mandatory fact-checking mechanism and an internal ombudsman for all print, digital, and electronic media organisations. However, it added that this should be established through a consensus-building exercise among media bodies and other relevant stakeholders.

