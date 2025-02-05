Paris AI summit: Trump’s policies, DeepSeek and AI growth take center stage

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS DeepSeek

It's the time of the year when the global leaders are gathered in Paris on February 10-11 for the AI Action Summit. The event has been co-hosted by France and India with the vision to discuss AI development, industry growth and international cooperation.

Key Agendas: AI growth, open-source tech, and clean energy

Unlike previous AI summits that were focused on regulations, this time, the Paris Summit will be focused on AI-driven economic opportunities. France has been looking to strengthen its position in AI, and it will further promote open-source AI models and highlight its clean energy resources- particularly nuclear power, as a solution for energy-hungry AI data centres.

Trump administration’s stance on AI

Countries including the U.S., China and India are excited about several announcements which will be made during the summit related to the security and concerns related to AI and other chatbots.

India’s growing role in AI policy

As per Reuters, with President Donald Trump revoking Biden’s AI policies, the U.S. approaches to AI governance remains uncertain. U.S. Vice President JD Vance will represent the country at the summit, where leaders will try to find common ground on AI development and security.

India, as a co-host, will play a crucial role in shaping AI policies for developing nations. Discussions will focus on affordable AI models, such as those from China’s DeepSeek and France’s Mistral, and their potential to bridge the technology gap in emerging markets.

USD 2.5 Billion AI investment and clean energy focus

One of the summit’s key outcomes is a planned USD 500 million AI investment, expected to grow to USD 2.5 billion over five years, aimed at public-interest AI projects worldwide. Additionally, France’s nuclear energy resources could help AI expansion while addressing environmental concerns.

