Panasonic festive season offering: Best offers on microwave, refrigerator, washing machine and more

Panasonic Life Solutions India, a diversified technology company has announced 'The Festival of Life' offer for consumers and launched a wide range of consumer appliances.

The company launched 20 new models of LED TVs – comprising both 4K and Smart TV portfolio, a Smart line-up of Washing Machines powered by Miraie –IoT enabled platform by Panasonic, a 30 Litre Microwave Oven featuring zero oil recipes and Monster Super Mixer Grinders with Double Safety Lock for enhanced safety.

The Festival of Life will comprise a range of offers and schemes for consumers to buy and upgrade their appliances. These comprise maximum cashback, convenient finance schemes, warranty benefits, and exciting gifts on the purchase of Panasonic appliances. Consumers can avail of these from all authorized Panasonic stores and retail outlets in India.

Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India stated, “In the backdrop of favourable monsoons, improved consumer sentiments and economic conditions, we are looking forward to a healthy festive season, starting with Onam. We are seeing a rise in demand for premium appliances that are easy to use (allowing consumers to multi-task), energy-efficient, connected (smart), and add to health & hygiene. Ahead of the festive season, we have introduced exclusive offers and introduced several new products under our TV, Washing Machines and Microwave range. We are targeting double-digit growth in the festive season reinforced by all home appliances.”

Ganesan Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd further stated, “Monster Super Mixer Grinders are popular among consumers due to high performance. We have seen a significant uptick in sales since their launch in 2021. Today they contribute close to 15% to the overall sale of kitchen appliances in the domestic market. The Double Safety Lock feature in our new range of Monster Super Mixer Grinders enhances the safety of our consumers. This festive season, starting with Onam, we have come up with exciting offers like up to 25% discount on exchange, for our loyal consumers.”

Product highlights:

Television:

20 new models of LED TVs – comprising of both 4K and Smart TV portfolio with a screen size ranging from 32-75 inches, targeted at enhancing the viewing experience for its customers.

The widely acclaimed Shinobi Ultra series has been reintroduced in the 55” & 65” range that will be equipped with 4K HDR along with a unique ‘ACCUVIEW DISPLAY’ feature to give an ultra-wide cinematic experience.

Powered by Miraie, the Shinobi Ultra TV series will also have - Super Bright Plus technology, Wide colour gamut, Hexa Chroma Drive, Dolby Vision, Built-in Home Theatre and Dolby Atmos, sophisticated bezel-less design and endless smart capabilities with seamless connectivity.

These smart TVs will support both Android and Apple devices alongside features like Google assist voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and many others.

Price range – starting at Rs 19,990 and going up to Rs 2,14,990.

Washing Machine:

The new models of Smart Washing Machines ranging from 6.5 – 8.0 Kgs are Miraie-enabled to add connectivity and ease to the washing process. Following are some of the key features of the new range:

Wi-Fi Connectivity- Control your washing machine from anywhere, anytime! Also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Built-in Heater – Helps keep the water hot (60°C) during washing, thoroughly sterilize clothes and eliminate bacteria attached to the fabrics

Wash Wizard’s Customized Wash Programs- Let the app suggest truly customized wash cycles based on clothes type, colour, dirt level, and more

Stain Genius- A comprehensive pre-treatment guide to tackle the toughest stains

Weather-based recommendations – Get laundry reminders based on your local weather

Auto Pause feature – Schedule the washing machine to pause at any stage of the wash cycle

These are 5-star models that have Smart Built-in Heater, StainMaster+ with in-built heater for bacteria elimination and stubborn stain removal, Econavi and AQUA Spin Rinse for water and energy saving, Active Foam System for thorough cleaning and a user-friendly design with an easy wide opening and a soft closing lid.

Price range – Rs 20,000 -32,000.

Monster Super Mixer Grinder:

Panasonic has introduced Monster Super Mixer Grinder with Unique Super Jar – One Jar with three Lids for Multiple Applications.

All Panasonic Super Mixer Grinders are designed with Double Safety Lock Mechanism. This prevents injuries and ensures safe hands for customers while grinding.

Equipped with a powerful 750 Watt 100 % Copper Wound motor, the new range ensures faster processing along with a finer mixing & grinding experience.

These Monster Super Mixer Grinders will be available with Three Jar and Four Jar Combination.

Price range: Rs. 9,695 to Rs. 11,695.

Microwave Oven

The new range of Microwave ovens comes with a capacity of 30 litres designed especially for Indian homes.

With more than 305 recipe options and zero oil cooking methods, a new microwave is a perfect appliance for a health-conscious consumer.

Price: Rs 25, 490

The Festival of Life consumer offer further enables affordable purchases, financial benefits such as zero down payment, long tenure EMI schemes, and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI. All of this can be availed on the purchase of a wide selection of Panasonic home appliances in stores across India.

