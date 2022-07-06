Oppo to launch Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 on July 18: All you must know

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Oppo Reno8 series

Oppo India is set to launch the new Oppo Reno 8 series in India on July 18. The latest Reno 8 series will unveil two smartphones:

Reno 8

Reno 8 Pro

The launch event will kickstart on July 18 (Monday) at 1800IST (6:00 PM). The company has further created a dedicated webpage on its official website in India, ahead of the series launch.

The company has further listed the upcoming Reno 8 series on Flipkart, which certainly tells that the platform will have an exclusive collaboration with the e-commerce aggregator. Oppo Reno 8 series will be priced under Rs. 30,000, which is a guess as per the post on Flipkart. But we still cannot give a final word, until the official announcement surfaces.

Oppo India has confirmed the key features of the upcoming Reno 8 series smartphone which includes a unibody aluminium design with a glass back and the display will further be protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Reno 8 will sport a dual flash and the camera module will be the major highlight like the previous Reno7 series which got launched earlier this year. The handset will be the slimmest Reno from the company, claims Oppo.

Furthermore, the upcoming handsets will be available in two colour variants each:

Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be available in Glazed Black and Glazed Green

Oppo Reno 8 will be available in Shimmering Black and Shimmering Gold.

Also, on the camera front, both handsets will feature 4K ultra night video capturing capabilities along with Sony IMX709 and Sony IMX766 camera sensors.