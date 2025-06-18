OPPO showcases Reno14 Series and cutting-edge AI research at CVPR 2025 From unveiling the AI-powered Reno14 Series and Find X8 Ultra to presenting 10 groundbreaking AI research papers and co-hosting key challenges, OPPO reinforced its leadership in mobile AI innovation and industry-academic collaboration.

New Delhi:

OPPO showcased its strong research capabilities with 10 papers accepted at CVPR 2025. These papers, from OPPO Research Institute and its R&D teams, covered advanced topics such as image restoration, super-resolution, AI-generated content, and semantic segmentation.

One highlight includes a DiT-based video generation architecture that allows dual control over character motion and camera trajectory using dynamic masking. This approach improves video quality and stability, offering immense potential in AI-generated content.

In image processing, OPPO introduced a high-resolution segmentation dataset and a model that balances accuracy and efficiency. These advancements could significantly boost image understanding on mobile devices.

Strengthening academia-industry ties: AI challenges co-hosted by OPPO

OPPO also played a key role in co-hosting two AI challenges:

The NTIRE RAIM Challenge, in collaboration with Hong Kong Polytechnic University, focused on image restoration using generalizable methods.

The NTIRE SIRR Challenge, co-organised with the University of Würzburg, tackled reflection removal with a real-world dataset and expert-led benchmarking.

These initiatives demonstrate OPPO's commitment to nurturing global talent and fostering a collaborative AI research ecosystem.

Reno 14 and Find X8 Ultra lead AI innovation

At the event, OPPO unveiled its upcoming AI phones, including the Reno14 Series, Find X8 Ultra, and Find N5. The Reno14 models are packed with AI features like AI Eraser, AI Recompose, and AI Perfect Shot—designed to refine images with a single tap.

The Find X8 Ultra debuted with OPPO’s LUMO Imaging System and industry-first ProXDR display tech, offering revolutionary portrait imaging capabilities.

Global AI Expansion Strategy

CVPR 2025 marks OPPO’s third major AI event this year, after MWC and Google Cloud Next 2025. OPPO aims to bring AI features to 100 million users by the end of 2025 through global partnerships with Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and MediaTek.

Expanding AI Innovation in India

As OPPO deepens its global AI footprint, India remains a key focus market for the brand. Building on its growing R&D presence in the country, OPPO plans to bring the latest AI innovations—such as the Reno14 Series’ AI editing tools and advanced imaging capabilities—to Indian consumers later this year. The company is also expected to collaborate with Indian universities and tech partners to further AI research and talent development. With these efforts, OPPO aims to empower millions of Indian users with next-gen AI experiences across productivity, creativity, and mobile imaging.