OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G to go on sale Tomorrow- Tips to avail Exciting offer for Online and Offline Purchases

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is set to go on sale tomorrow through Flipkart and retail stores in the country. The smartphone with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM will be made available at Rs. 39,999. Customers can avail of a number of offers to avail from the sale through the online and offline marketplace.

Offers for Retail stores across India

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G will be available with up to 10% Cashback (maximum Rs. 4000) from ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda Credit/ Debit Cards and many more.

Customers can opt for ‘Easy to Own finance scheme’ offers by Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Consumer Finance, etc. They will also be able to avail ONE EMI Cashback from IDFC First Bank on the 16/4 scheme which means they will receive one of their EMI’s as cashback of flat Rs. 2500/-

Customers can avail assured buyback offer of up to 70% via OPPO Upgrade if they wish to exchange their handset within 12 months on upgrade from their old handset to the new OPPO Reno7 Series. They can also get up to Rs 3000 exchange bonus while exchanging their old device from any brand and an additional Rs 1000 loyalty bonus on the exchange of an OPPO device

Loyal OPPO users can get Complete Damage Protection for 180 days. This covers accidental damage, water damage or any other type of damage. The offer can be easily availed using My OPPO’s application

While purchasing the device, OPPO users will get OPPO Power Bank 30W worth Rs. 1,999/- for Rs.1 at selected stores for a limited period

All users who buy OPPO Reno7 Series will get an exclusive service benefit worth Rs. 2499/- under OPPO Premium Service offer which has an Easy EMI option during repair of the phones. Along with this free pick up & drop service, 24/7 hotline support and free screen guard & back cover

Offers to avail from e-commerce store:

Customers can avail of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months & 10% instant discount (up to Rs 4000) on Axis Bank, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and 5% instant discount (up to Rs 2000) on HDFC Credit Cards/ Debit Cards/ Credit Card EMI

Customers can get up to Rs 4000 additional exchange bonus in exchange for their old device

As part of the introductory offer, customers can get an OPPO M32 neckband at INR 1399, which was launched along with the Reno series

Loyal OPPO users can also get Complete Damage Protection for 180 days which covers accidental damage, water damage or any other type of damage. The offer can be easily availed using OPPO’s My OPPO’s application

OPPO Premium Service- exclusive for OPPO Reno users, offers Easy EMI option during repair of the phones. Along with this Reno, users can avail free pick up & drop service, 24/7 hotline support and free screen guard & back cover.

About Reno7 Pro 5G

The Reno7 Pro 5G comes with the main highlight of photography and camera strength. The handset supports a 50MP Sony IMX766 flagship camera sensor at the rear along with the IMX709—the world’s most light-sensitive front image sensor—co-developed by OPPO and Sony. The cameras also comes with industry-first DOL-HDR technology that allows users to click evenly exposed photos and videos in low light.



For in-depth photography, the handset comes with a number of portrait features like the Bokeh Flare Video, Portrait Mode, and AI Highlight video which enables users to shoot professional-grade photos and videos.



Processor-wise, the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX processor for crisper visuals and better colour quality. Furthermore, OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology allows users to borrow an additional 3GB/5GB/7GB from storage capacity to work as RAM in extremely demanding conditions.