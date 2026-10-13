Oppo Reno X specifications leaked: Dual 200 megapixel cameras tipped

Oppo, a leading smartphone brand, is reportedly gearing up to make some waves with the new Reno X. Wider screens have not really been in the spotlight lately, but according to fresh leaks, the company wants to change that. Word is, the Reno X will pack a wide 16:9 or maybe 16:10 display—so, not the usual tall and narrow you see everywhere now. The screen’s set to be 6.35 inches with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which should make everything feel pretty snappy.

Oppo Reno X: Specifications leaked

Camera:

Now for the real head-turner is the cameras. The upcoming Reno X is rumoured to come with not one, but two 200-megapixel rear cameras. It is said to handle your main shots, while the other takes care of periscope telephoto work. There are also talks about the 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

If these details are right, the Reno X is on track to offer top-shelf photos whether you are shooting wide or zoomed in. Still, the company is keeping quiet on the specifics – things like sensor types, how far that periscope lens can zoom, or any new image-processing tricks aren’t out in the open yet.

Display and processor:

Design-wise, a metal frame is further expected, which usually means it’ll feel a bit more premium in your hand. The device is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chip inside. That said, exactly which version has not been confirmed, and Oppo is not ready to spill any hardware secrets for now.

The Reno X could put Oppo back on the map for people who miss the smartphones with wider displays. Huawei just played a similar card with the Pura X View over in China, which came with a 16:9.5 aspect ratio.

The company’s version sounds like it is taking notes, but we will have to wait for official details to really see what they are planning.

Price and release date:

So far, nothing has been announced yet. Currently, Reno phones run in India’s premium range, anywhere from Rs. 52,999 to Rs. 72,999. If the Reno X lands in India, it might fall within the same price range.

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