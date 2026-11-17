Oppo has unleashed the new Reno 17 series in the China market, which includes the new Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro. These smartphones feature vibrant AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, sharp 50-megapixel front cameras and specially designed chips for faster touch responsiveness, along with improved network connectivity.

The regular Reno 17 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the Reno 17 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset. Both models use ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 and offer quick 80W wired charging. Oppo’s promising up to six years of software updates with these phones, so you won’t feel left behind anytime soon.

Thinking about prices?

The Reno 17 Pro starts at CNY 4,199 (around Rs. 59,100) for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Upgrades to 12GB RAM give you options at CNY 4,599 (Rs. 64,700) with 256GB or CNY 4,899 (Rs. 67,500) with 512GB storage.

On the other hand, the regular Reno 17 starts at CNY 3,599 (Rs. 50,600) for 8GB + 256GB.

Furthermore, going for 12GB RAM and 256GB at CNY 3,799 (Rs. 53,500)

12GB RAM + 512GB at CNY 3,999 (Rs. 56,300), or splash out for the 12GB RAM + 1TB version for CNY 4,899 (Rs. 69,000).

The phone will be available in Cocoa Brown, Encounter Cat, Ice Moon White, Snow White, or Starlight Pink.

Specifications

Diving into the specs, both phones are dual-SIM and run ColorOS 17 on Android 17. The Reno 17 Pro comes with a 6.32-inch flexible AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 2,640 x 1,216 pixels and 460 ppi.

The standard Reno 17’s screen comes with a 6.56-inch display, with a 2,624 x 1,208 resolution and 440 ppi. Both displays provide 120Hz refresh rates, 10-bit colour depth, 240Hz touch sampling, and up to 1,800 nits of brightness.

Inside, the Pro model uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 8550 Super chip alongside an ARM G720 MC8 GPU clocked at 1.5 GHz. The standard Reno 17 features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with an Adreno 722 GPU at 1.15 GHz. They both rely on speedy LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the Reno 17 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup: a massive 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide with a 116-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel telephoto with OIS and 3.5x optical zoom.

On the front camera is a 50-megapixel shooter with autofocus. The regular Reno 17 is not far behind, as it features a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 50-megapixel telephoto with OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, and crazy 120x digital zoom. Selfies and calls come from a 50-megapixel front camera.

For battery, the Pro is backed by a 7,250mAh unit and the standard Reno 17 sports a beefier 8,000mAh cell, with both supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging.

As for connectivity, you get everything: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C. The Reno 17 Pro measures 151.21 x 72.42 x 8.32mm and weighs about 192 grams. The regular model is a little larger at 157.64 x 75.27 x 8.28mm, and tips the scales at roughly 206 grams.

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