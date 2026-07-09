Oppo Reno 16 series goes on sale in India with 80W charging, AMOLED display and up to 7000mAh battery

New Delhi:

Oppo just rolled out its new Reno 16 series in India, and the lineup includes two smartphones: Reno 16 and Reno 16c. Both devices are in the premium mid-range crowd, with better displays, improved cameras and more speed under the hood, claims the company.

Oppo Bubble was also launched, which is a smart camera companion built to boost your mobile photography game with its own little display and remote control features. You can buy these devices online or walk into pretty much any major retail store across India.

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c: Price and launch offers

Reno 16 pricing as per variant:

8GB of RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 61,999

12GB of RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 67,999

Reno 16c pricing as per variants:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 46,999

8GB of RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 49,999

12GB of RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 55,999

The Oppo Bubble accessory is priced at Rs. 7,999.

Where to buy?

You can find the new Reno 16 series and the Bubble on Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo’s online store, or at their retail partners.

Bank offer

If you are thinking about picking one up, there are some decent launch deals on the table: up to 10 per cent cashback if you are using certain SBI, ICICI, or Axis Bank credit cards, or through select UPI payments.

Buying offers and discounts

For financing, Oppo’s offering zero-down-payment plans up to 18 months. Exchange your old phone and you can get an extra Rs. 5,000 off, plus there’s free screen protection for half a year. If you buy the Reno 16 series with the Oppo Bubble, you get to pick either more cashback or special financing. They’re also tossing in the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ at half price with Reno 16 buys.

Oppo Reno 16 Series: AMOLED displays and Android 16 OS

The Reno 16 sports a 6.32-inch AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits of brightness). The Reno 16c bumps the screen size up to 6.57 inches but maxes out brightness at 1,400 nits. Both run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. Under the hood, the Reno 16 packs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Reno 16c gets the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and LPDDR4x RAM.

Oppo Reno 16: Camera setup and battery details

For cameras, both phones feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS, plus a 50MP telephoto. The Reno 16 ups the ante with a 50MP ultrawide lens, while the Reno 16c uses an 8MP ultrawide. Up front, you get a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls on both. As for batteries, Reno 16 has a 6,700mAh unit, while the 16c stretches to 7,000mAh—both support 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity covers all the basics: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, GPS, and dual-SIM. Both phones come with top-notch dust and water resistance (IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings).

Oppo Bubble brings smart camera features

The Oppo Bubble adds some fun to the mix, which is a pocketable camera gadget that pairs with your phone. It comes with a 1.73-inch AMOLED display, lets you shoot photos remotely, and attaches magnetically for extra convenience. It’s rated IP54, so it’ll shrug off a dusty hike or a quick splash.