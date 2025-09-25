Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition revealed with stunning festive design Oppo has launched a special Diwali Edition of its Reno 14 smartphone, featuring a unique Diwali Gold colour and an intricate Rangoli design on the back. This festive variant includes special aesthetic features not present in the standard model.

Oppo has introduced a special Diwali Edition of its recently launched Reno 14 smartphone, featuring a unique design element not seen in the standard variant. This exclusive model, finished in a Diwali Gold colour, sports an intricate Rangoli design on its rear panel.

The new variant’s defining feature is its heat-sensitive, color-changing technology integrated into the back panel. Oppo claims the Reno 14 Diwali Edition is the industry's first phone to showcase this unique capability, where the panel’s color will subtly change as the device heats up. No changes have been made to the phone’s internal hardware.

Oppo Reno 14 Diwali Edition pricing and availability

The special edition is priced at Rs 39,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. As part of a festive promotion, Oppo is offering a Rs 3,000 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 36,999.

The standard Reno 14 variant also received a similar price adjustment, with its launch price of Rs 37,999 now reduced by Rs 3,000, making it available at a starting price of Rs 34,999. This means the Diwali Edition costs Rs 2,000 more than the discounted standard variant. The standard variant is available in Forest Green, Pearl White, and Mint Green.

Oppo Reno 14 specifications (Standard and Special Edition)

Both the Diwali and standard editions of the Oppo Reno 14 feature identical hardware specifications:

Display: 6.6-inch AMOLED panel.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350.

Memory: Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Battery & Charging: Powerful 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Cameras: A versatile triple-rear camera system comprising a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. A 50MP camera is included for selfies and video calling.

