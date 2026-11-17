Oppo has launched the new Pad Air 6 in the China market, which is a successor to last year’s Pad Air 5. The new tablet is slim, light, and packs a big 12.1-inch 2.8K display that runs buttery smooth at up to 120Hz. Under the hood, it is fuelled by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 super processor, and you get a huge 10,050mAh battery with speedy 33W wired charging. There is also a quad-speaker system, dual microphones and an 8-megapixel camera on the back.

Customers will get to choose from three versions based on RAM and storage. Oppo has been throwing in a special Soft Light display option on select models. Sales start later this month in China.

Talking about the price, the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version lands at CNY 3,099 (about Rs. 44,000).

Step up to 8GB + 256GB, and you are looking at CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 49,000), or grab the fancier Soft Light version for CNY 3,799 (about Rs. 54,000).

The top-tier model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage sells for CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 56,000), and that Soft Light upgrade on the top model bumps it to CNY 4,299 (close to Rs. 61,000).

You can buy it in Encounter Blue or Starlight Silver starting November 20 through Oppo’s online store.

Specifications of Pad Air 6

Talking about the features, the Pad Air 6 runs on ColorOS 17 (based on Android 17). The 12.1-inch LCD screen delivers a sharp 2,800 x 1,980 resolution, hits a peak 900 nits of brightness, and has a 7:5 aspect ratio. Touch sampling goes all the way up to 540Hz, and you get a crisp 284ppi with a roomy 88.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Colour geeks will further appreciate full sRGB and 98 per cent DCI-P3 coverage, and that optional Soft Light display is there if you want to go easy on the eyes.

Inside, users will get the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super processor, Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and as much as 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. So, in case you have a tonne of files, the SIM model lets you pop in a microSD card for extra space.

For the camera, the device will feature 8MP shooters on both the front and back, with 1080p video at 30fps. You also get face unlock, four speakers, and two mics for calls. On the connectivity side, there’s support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-C, and a bunch of satellite navigation tech like GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and QZSS.

The whole package measures 266 x 192.8 x 6.9mm and weighs about 603 grams. As for extras, it includes sensors for ambient light, colour temperature, e-compass, acceleration, and a Hall effect sensor.

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