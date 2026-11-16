Oppo may launch new foldable phone with 200MP camera and pocket-sized gimbal camera

Oppo looks set to branch out from standard smartphones, if the latest leaks hold up. The company is apparently developing a big-screen foldable phone, another flagship device, and even a pocket-sized gimbal camera. None of this is official just yet, but if true, then the new lineup could get a serious boost in both camera and display tech.

These rumours are swirling as Oppo seems to be rethinking its Find X flagship series. There are talk that the Find X10 Ultra has been cancelled, with some of that device’s planned hardware now heading to the Find X11 lineup instead.

As per the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, he claims that Oppo is working on a new wide-screen foldable smartphone, packing a top-tier Snapdragon AI chip built on a 2nm process. Sounds slick. It will supposedly feature a 200-megapixel main camera with built-in gimbal stabilisation, and the inner screen is said to be crease-free.

Supposedly, the device is already finished, but there is no word yet on when it will actually launch. If these details are true, Oppo’s upcoming foldable could be a photographer’s choice device with a premium camera. But so far we do not know much about the display size, battery capacity or charging speed yet.

Furthermore, the same tipster mentions another Oppo smartphone in the works, a flagship with a much wider-than-usual 16:9 display and super-thin bezels. This one is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9-series chip and to rock a massive 200-megapixel camera sensor, too. No name, no detailed features and no launch date for this device at the moment.

Oppo might also be looking at a world of pocket-sized gimbal cameras, think along the lines of DJI’s Osmo Pocket or Insta360’s tiny shooters. But as per the details, it could launch as soon as late 2026. At present, there is no information on the design, camera, or how much stabilisation it will offer.

If Oppo really thinks of leaping, then it would be their first real move beyond smartphones into this market – though it is unclear if they will target pros, everyday users, or both.

As for the Find X series, it’s reportedly in the middle of a shakeup. The Find X10 Ultra is off the table, while some of its hardware may end up inside the upcoming Find X11 Pro Max. If leaks are right, the X11 Pro Max will have a 200-megapixel main camera, a sharp 2K display running at 144Hz, and a 100-megapixel square selfie cam. But it looks likely to miss out on the 10x periscope telephoto lens the X10 Ultra was supposed to have.

All of this is still up in the air, as Oppo has yet to confirm any launches or specs. But if even half of these rumours pan out, that there is plenty to look forward to.

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