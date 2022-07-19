Oppo Launches Reno 8 series, Oppo Enco X2 earbuds and Oppo Pad Air: Price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo

Oppo has launched a number of devices recently- Reno 8 series of smartphones, Oppo Pad Air which is the first tablet from the company along with Enco X2 TWS earbuds. Here is everything you must know about the newly launched gadgets.

OPPO RENO 8 SERIES

Oppo launched two new smartphones- Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 in the Indian market.

Both the handsets are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics.Both phones run ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Both phones are powered by the same 4,500mAh battery and support 80W fast charging.

Reno 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and features a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz in gaming mode. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, and paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. On the camera front, the Reno 8 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the rear end with a 50MP main shooter (Sony IMX766), 8MP ultrawide shooter and another 2MP macro shooter.

The Reno 8 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display which is comparatively smaller than the Pro model. Powered by a Dimensity 1300 chipset, and it is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage. Reno 8 has similar primary camera and macro camera but instead of the ultrawide, you get a 2MP monochrome sensor, Reno 8 has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Reno 8 Pro priced at Rs 45,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Reno 8 Pro will be available from July 19 and Reno 8 from July 25 across Flipkart, Oppo Store and mainline retail outlets.

OPPO PAD AIR

Oppo’s first tablet named as Pad Air will feature a 10.36-inch IPS LCD display with 2K (2000 x 1200 pixel). Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, the smartphone will be paired with a 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage which can be expanded further. The Pad Air runs on ColorOS 12 for Pad software.

This tablet will feature a stylus pen which will be called Oppo Life smart stylus pen, which works with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Backed by a 7,100mAh battery the Pad Air comes with 18W fast charging support. On the camera front, it features an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front shooter. The tablet comes with Dolby Atmos quad speakers. Unfortunately, there is no fingerprint reader.

Oppo Pad Air price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and Rs 19,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Oppo Pad Air is set to go on sale from July 23 onwards and will be made available through Flipkart, Oppo Store and other retail outlets.

OPPO ENCO X2

Enco X2 wireless earbuds come with an 11mm dynamic driver and support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It can respond to a 20Hz – 40kHz frequency, supports active noise cancellation and “Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording.”

Oppo claims the Enco X2 is capable of delivering music play time of five hours in a single charge and 20 hours with charging case at 50% volume.

Oppo Enco X2 is priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available for purchase from July 25 onwards, across Flipkart, Oppo Store and retail outlets across the nation.