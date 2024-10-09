Oppo launches Festive Sale in India, featuring impressive discounts, offers on its popular smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo festive offer

Oppo has announced a new festive season discount for its smartphone buyers in India. During the company's festive season sale, interested buyers can avail discounts on its various smartphones including Oppo Reno 12 Series and Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The company is also offering no-cost EMI offers for selected smartphones. The sale is currently ongoing and will last till November 7. During this period, buyers will also have an opportunity to win cash prizes, Oppo Find N3 Flip, and other Oppo products. Here are all the details you need to know about the Oppo Festive sale.

Oppo Festive Sale 2024 offers

Oppo has introduced a new offer called 'Pay 0, Worry 0, Win Rs. 10 Lakh,' which includes no-cost EMIs, zero down payment, zero processing fee, and instant cashback when purchasing eligible Oppo handsets. The offer features no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months on popular models such as Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G.

For six to nine-month terms, zero processing fee schemes are available from lenders like Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDB Finance, TVS Finance, and Kotak Bank. Zero down payment schemes can be chosen for up to 11 or 12 months. These benefits are available for purchases made through Oppo's India retail stores, Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon until November 5. Discounts are also offered for the Oppo Reno 11 series, Oppo F25 Pro, Oppo F27 5G, Oppo A3 Pro 5G, and Oppo K12x 5G.

Customers who buy Oppo smartphones before November 7 have the chance to win prizes such as Rs. 1 lakh, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Enco Buds 2, and Oppo Pad. Additionally, shoppers can receive a screen protection plan, Oppo Care+ subscription, reward points, and other cash prizes.

Furthermore, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant cashback on both EMI and non-EMI transactions using bank cards from HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First, Kotak, AU Small Finance, RBL, DBS, and Federal Bank. IDFC First bank card users can receive one EMI cashback on the Oppo Reno 12 series.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G costs Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999.

ALSO READ: Oppo set to reintroduce its Find X Series in India with the launch of Find X8 Series smartphones