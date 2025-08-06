Oppo K13 Turbo Series with built-in cooling fans to launch in India next week Oppo K13 Turbo Series will feature various active and passive cooling measures, including built-in fans. The Pro model will also feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

New Delhi:

Oppo is set to launch a new series of smartphones in India next week. This new addition to the company's K13 series, which already includes the K13x and K13, will feature the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro smartphones. The Pro model is expected to come with built-in centrifugal fans, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features while the Turbo model will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and AI-backed abilities.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series India launch date

The Oppo K13 Turbo series will be launched in India on August 11 at 12 PM IST. While the company has not yet unveiled the official pricing, the smartphones are expected to be available for under Rs 40,000. They will be sold on Flipkart, which has a dedicated microsite for the new devices.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series: Key features

Both smartphones in the series are expected to feature centrifugal fans for efficient heat dissipation. They will also include a 7,000 sq mm vapor chamber and a 19,000 sq mm graphite layer.

The Pro model will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and will support Gemini features, such as text summarization, smart suggestions, and on-screen awareness. It is also said to have Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.

The standard Turbo model will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and AI-backed abilities such as real-time voice recognition, scene optimisation, and smart enhancements across the system.

Meanwhile, a new phone is also set to be this next month as part of the Oppo Reno 14 series. The Chinese company, Oppo, is planning to launch the Oppo Reno 14FS, which is exciting because it's the first time in a while that they're bringing back an 'F' model in this series. The last phone with the 'F' name was the Oppo Reno 2F, which came out quite some time ago.

