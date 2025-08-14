OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G with built-in cooling fan launches in India: Specs, price and availability OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G is the first smartphone with a built-in cooling fan, and it further aims at gamers and heavy users. Priced from Rs 37,999, it offers OPPO’s Storm Engine cooling system, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,000mAh battery, 80W charging, a 1.5K AMOLED display, and more.

New Delhi:

OPPO India’s K13 Turbo Pro 5G, the first smartphone to feature an in-built cooling fan in India, will be available for sale from 15 August 2025 (Independence Day) via Flipkart. Those who are willing to buy the device could also choose the OPPO India e-store and the mainline retail stores of the country.



Aimed at gamers and performance enthusiasts, the new device features OPPO’s Storm Engine cooling technology, a flagship-grade processor, backed by a 7000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOCTM charging support and a 1.5K AMOLED display for an immersive gaming and entertainment experience.

Pricing, variants, and launch offers

The K13 Turbo Pro 5G starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage variant. The device will be available in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom and Midnight Maverick designs.

Customers can avail an instant Rs 3,000 discount with select bank cards or exchange bonuses, and a 9-month No Cost EMI option, reducing the effective price to Rs 34,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively. Flipkart is also offering Turbo Speed Delivery for faster doorstep service.

Storm engine cooling: Built for long gaming sessions

The highlight is OPPO’s self-developed Storm Engine cooling system, offering 220 per cent more airflow and 20 per cent better cooling than traditional fans.

Key features include:

L-shaped duct for targeted heat dissipation

Micro centrifugal fan spinning at 18,000 RPM

13 ultra-thin heat fins for expanded heat exchange

7,000mm vapour chamber + 19,000mm graphite layer for sustained temperature drops of 2 degrees to 4 degrees Celsius during heavy gaming

This ensures stable frame rates in demanding titles like BGMI, prevents overheating, and improves comfort for extended play.

Flagship-level performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the phone delivers 31 per cent faster CPU and 49 per cent stronger GPU performance compared to its predecessor. It comes with Wi-Fi 7, 5G speeds up to 4.2Gbps, and Bluetooth 6.0.

Gaming is enhanced with features like:

Gaming Hot Zones calibration

Glove Mode and Splash Touch

Dual stereo speakers with OReality Audio

Ultra Volume Mode up to 300 per cent

AI Game Assistant tools, including One-Tap Replay and Footstep Enhancer

Battery, charging and design

It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery that offers long-lasting use, with 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge delivering 100 per cent charge in just 54 minutes, which is less than an hour. Bypass Charging reduces heat during gameplay to protect battery health.

The 8.31mm thin, 208g design features Crystal Shield glass, racing-inspired patterns, and Turbo Breathing Lights with eight customisable colours. The 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and 1,600-nit brightness for smooth, vibrant visuals.

Pro-grade cameras and AI features

The rear setup includes a 50MP OIS/EIS main sensor with a 2MP auxiliary lens, while the front has a 16MP Sony IMX480 camera.

AI tools include AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover. Running on ColorOS 15, it offers AI-driven productivity and creativity tools such as real-time call translation, AI Best Face, and 4K Ultra-Clear Export with ProXDR effects.

India-centric focus

With the K13 Turbo Pro 5G, OPPO is directly targeting India’s rapidly growing mobile gaming and esports audience. The combination of innovative cooling, flagship performance, and aggressive pricing makes it a compelling option for gamers who want sustained performance even during long sessions in India’s hot climate.

Inputs from PTI