Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ launched in India starting at Rs 22,999 with focus on durability

Oppo has launched its new F31 smartphone series in India, which includes three models: the F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+. According to the company, these smartphones are designed for durability and smooth performance, featuring an advanced thermal management system with a large vapor chamber and graphite layers. The F31 Pro+ and F31 Pro feature a 50MP OIS main camera, a 2MP monochrome camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter. The base F31 model comes with a 16MP selfie camera.
For productivity, the series includes several AI-powered features for enhanced productivity. AI VoiceScribe can transcribe and translate calls and meetings in 29 languages, while the AI Call Assistant offers live translations with subtitles or speech for 9 regional languages.
The F31 series is equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge.
Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ India price and availability
The Oppo F31 series will be available for purchase at offline stores and on major e-commerce platforms like the Oppo E-store, Flipkart, and Amazon. The sale begins on September 19, 2025, for all models except the F31, which will be available starting September 27, 2025.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Available Colours
|Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 32,999
|Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, Festival Pink
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 34,999
|Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, Festival Pink
|Oppo F31 Pro 5G
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 26,999
|Desert Gold, Space Grey
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 28,999
|Desert Gold, Space Grey
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 30,999
|Desert Gold, Space Grey
|Oppo F31 5G
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,999
|Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, Bloom Red
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 24,999
|Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, Bloom Red
Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ specifications
|Specifications
|Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G
|Oppo F31 Pro 5G
|Oppo F31 5G
|Display
|6.8-inch ultra slim display, flat AMOLED display, 120Hz Refresh Rate
|6.5-inch Ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display with 120 Hz Refresh rate
|6.5-inch Ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display with 120 Hz Refresh rate
|Built material and IP Rating
|Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 Rating, MIL-STD-810H-2022
|Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 Rating, MIL-STD-810H-2022
|Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 Rating, MIL-STD-810H-2022
|Weight and Profile
|195g/7.7mm – Gemstone Blue
204g/7.8mm- Himalayan White and Festive Pink
|190g/7.9mm – Desert Gold and
Space Grey
|185g/88 mm– Midnight Blue, Cloud Green and Bloom Red
|AI features
|AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0), AI Linkboost 3.0, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0
|AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0), AI Linkboost 3.0, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0
|AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0)
|Camera rear setup
|50MP OmniVision 50D40| with OIS, 2MP Monochrome Camera
|50MP OmniVision 50D40| with OIS, 2MP Monochrome Camera
|50MP OmniVision 50D40| with OIS, 2 MP Portrait Camera
|Front Camera
|32MP Front Camera
Galaxy Core 32E2
|32MP Front Camera
Galaxy Core 32E2
|16MP Front Camera
Sony IMX480
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300 - Energy
|Mediatek Dimensity 6300
|RAM and Storage
|RAM: 12GB+12GB variant, expandable to 24GB + 256GB
8GB+ 256GB
LPDDR4X
UFS 3.1
|RAM: 12GB (12GB Expandable - up to 24 GB) + 256GB
8GB + 256GB/ 128GB
LPDDR4X
UFS 3.1
|8GB+128GB/8GB+256GB
RAM: LPDDR4X
UFS 2.2
|Battery
|7000mAh Large Battery
80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge
With Reverse Charging and Bypass charging
|7000mAh Large Battery
80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge
With Reverse Charging and Bypass charging
|7000mAh Large Battery
80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge
With Reverse Charging and Bypass charging
|Operating System
|ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates
|ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates
|ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates
