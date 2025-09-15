Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ launched in India starting at Rs 22,999 with focus on durability Oppo F31 Series, which includes Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+, comes with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. It will be available for sale starting September 19.

New Delhi:

Oppo has launched its new F31 smartphone series in India, which includes three models: the F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+. According to the company, these smartphones are designed for durability and smooth performance, featuring an advanced thermal management system with a large vapor chamber and graphite layers. The F31 Pro+ and F31 Pro feature a 50MP OIS main camera, a 2MP monochrome camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter. The base F31 model comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

For productivity, the series includes several AI-powered features for enhanced productivity. AI VoiceScribe can transcribe and translate calls and meetings in 29 languages, while the AI Call Assistant offers live translations with subtitles or speech for 9 regional languages.

The F31 series is equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge.

Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ India price and availability

The Oppo F31 series will be available for purchase at offline stores and on major e-commerce platforms like the Oppo E-store, Flipkart, and Amazon. The sale begins on September 19, 2025, for all models except the F31, which will be available starting September 27, 2025.

Model Variant Price Available Colours Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G 8GB + 256GB Rs 32,999 Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, Festival Pink 12GB + 256GB Rs 34,999 Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, Festival Pink Oppo F31 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs 26,999 Desert Gold, Space Grey 8GB + 256GB Rs 28,999 Desert Gold, Space Grey 12GB + 256GB Rs 30,999 Desert Gold, Space Grey Oppo F31 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs 22,999 Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, Bloom Red 8GB + 256GB Rs 24,999 Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, Bloom Red

Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ specifications

Specifications Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Oppo F31 Pro 5G Oppo F31 5G Display 6.8-inch ultra slim display, flat AMOLED display, 120Hz Refresh Rate 6.5-inch Ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display with 120 Hz Refresh rate 6.5-inch Ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display with 120 Hz Refresh rate Built material and IP Rating Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 Rating, MIL-STD-810H-2022 Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 Rating, MIL-STD-810H-2022 Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 Rating, MIL-STD-810H-2022 Weight and Profile 195g/7.7mm – Gemstone Blue 204g/7.8mm- Himalayan White and Festive Pink 190g/7.9mm – Desert Gold and

Space Grey 185g/88 mm– Midnight Blue, Cloud Green and Bloom Red AI features AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0), AI Linkboost 3.0, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0), AI Linkboost 3.0, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0) Camera rear setup 50MP OmniVision 50D40| with OIS, 2MP Monochrome Camera 50MP OmniVision 50D40| with OIS, 2MP Monochrome Camera 50MP OmniVision 50D40| with OIS, 2 MP Portrait Camera Front Camera 32MP Front Camera

Galaxy Core 32E2 32MP Front Camera

Galaxy Core 32E2 16MP Front Camera

Sony IMX480 Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 7300 - Energy Mediatek Dimensity 6300 RAM and Storage RAM: 12GB+12GB variant, expandable to 24GB + 256GB

8GB+ 256GB

LPDDR4X

UFS 3.1 RAM: 12GB (12GB Expandable - up to 24 GB) + 256GB

8GB + 256GB/ 128GB

LPDDR4X

UFS 3.1 8GB+128GB/8GB+256GB

RAM: LPDDR4X

UFS 2.2 Battery 7000mAh Large Battery

80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge

With Reverse Charging and Bypass charging 7000mAh Large Battery

80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge

With Reverse Charging and Bypass charging 7000mAh Large Battery

80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge

With Reverse Charging and Bypass charging Operating System ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates

ALSO READ: Google Gemini photo trend: Use these easy prompts to create unique photo style