Oppo F29 5G series launching in India on March 20: Expected price, features and more With a focus on durability, fast charging, and powerful processors, the Oppo F29 5G series aims to offer flagship-like features at a competitive price. Stay tuned for the official launch on March 20.

Oppo has officially announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphones, the Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G, in India on March 20. Known for its focus on durability, the F-series continues this trend, offering IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, ensuring protection against submersion in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes and resistance to high-pressure hot and cold water jets.

While Oppo has not revealed the full specifications, leaks have given us a glimpse of what to expect from these smartphones.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC (seen in Oppo Reno 12 Pro and CMF Phone 1)

Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor with OIS + 2MP auxiliary sensor

Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter

Battery: 6,000mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage



Oppo F29 5G: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor (without OIS) + 2MP monochrome sensor

Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter

Battery: 6,500mAh with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage



Oppo F29 5G Series: Expected price in India

Oppo F29 Pro 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000

Oppo F29 5G, on the other hand, is expected to be priced at Rs 25,000

