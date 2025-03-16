Oppo F29 5G series launching in India on March 20: Expected price, features and more

Oppo has officially announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphones, the Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G, in India on March 20. Known for its focus on durability, the F-series continues this trend, offering IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, ensuring protection against submersion in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes and resistance to high-pressure hot and cold water jets.
While Oppo has not revealed the full specifications, leaks have given us a glimpse of what to expect from these smartphones.
Oppo F29 Pro 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC (seen in Oppo Reno 12 Pro and CMF Phone 1)
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor with OIS + 2MP auxiliary sensor
- Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter
- Battery: 6,000mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
- Variants:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Oppo F29 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor (without OIS) + 2MP monochrome sensor
- Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter
- Battery: 6,500mAh with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging
- Variants:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Oppo F29 5G Series: Expected price in India
- Oppo F29 Pro 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000
- Oppo F29 5G, on the other hand, is expected to be priced at Rs 25,000
