Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Oppo F29 5G series launching in India on March 20: Expected price, features and more

Oppo F29 5G series launching in India on March 20: Expected price, features and more

With a focus on durability, fast charging, and powerful processors, the Oppo F29 5G series aims to offer flagship-like features at a competitive price. Stay tuned for the official launch on March 20.

Oppo F29 5G series
Oppo F29 5G series Image Source : Oppo
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Oppo has officially announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphones, the Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G, in India on March 20. Known for its focus on durability, the F-series continues this trend, offering IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, ensuring protection against submersion in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes and resistance to high-pressure hot and cold water jets.

While Oppo has not revealed the full specifications, leaks have given us a glimpse of what to expect from these smartphones.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC (seen in Oppo Reno 12 Pro and CMF Phone 1)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor with OIS + 2MP auxiliary sensor
  • Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter
  • Battery: 6,000mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
  • Variants:
    • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
    • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
    • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Oppo F29 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor (without OIS) + 2MP monochrome sensor
  • Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter
  • Battery: 6,500mAh with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging
  • Variants:
    • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
    • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Oppo F29 5G Series: Expected price in India

  • Oppo F29 Pro 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000
  • Oppo F29 5G, on the other hand, is expected to be priced at Rs 25,000

ALSO READ: iPhone 16e sales in China surpass iPhone SE by 60 per cent: Report

ALSO READ: iQOO 13 5G gets a massive price drop on Amazon: Check new price and offers

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Oppo Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\