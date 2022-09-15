Oppo F21s Pro series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo F21s Pro series

Oppo has launched its newest F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G at Rs 22,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively. The handsets have been specially launched for the festive season and the device is available at Oppo stores, Amazon, and other retail outlets across the country.

The F21s Pro comes with segment-first microlens with 15x and 30x magnification capabilities. Both smartphones come in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black colour variants and sport the Oppo Glow design.

For the F21s Pro campaign, Oppo has teamed up with Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Avneet Kaur in two short films.

OPPO F21s Pro Offers

For the F21s Pro series, customers can avail the following offers:

A 10% cash back (up to Rs 2,500) on ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards

No-cost EMI for tenures up to 6 months

Attractive EMI options, including zero down payment

Exchange offers up to Rs 3000 (Rs 2000 for all + an additional Rs 1000 bonus for OPPO users on upgrade)

Oppo F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G Features

Both tcomew handsets comes with very much similar features- they come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, the smartphones run on 8GB RAM and have a 128GB of storage capacity. The devices are backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and a Super VOOC fast charging.

On the camera front, the F21s Pro 5G comes with a triple camera set up on the rear panel- featuring a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. In the front, the handset features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the connectivity front, Oppo F21s Pro comes with 4G connectivity, whereas Oppo F21s Pro 5G as the name suggest comes with future supporting technology.

