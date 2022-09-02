OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO OPPO Enco X2

In today’s world, hardly anyone prefers to buy a wired earphone- the reason being the tangling wire and complications with the cord and jack. Brands have taken this concern seriously and have brought a number of TWS earbuds for the common man to enjoy a hands-free experience. These earbuds are available in the market from the starting range of Rs. 1,000 and will go up to Rs. 20,000.

India TV has been reviewing a number of earbuds to let you know which one is the best fit for you under various budgets and why you should or should not buy the same.

Recently, I got my hands on Oppo Enco X2 earbuds which launched recently and are available in the market at a price tag of Rs 10,999. We used the device for a month to know how it performs and here is our 10-pointer review to give you an insight into the product and performance, which might help you make a decision to choose your choice earbuds.

Specifications

Priced at Rs. 10,999 in India, the Oppo Enco X2 comes with a dual-driver setup and dynamic and planar magnetic drivers. It supports advanced Bluetooth codec support too along with tuning in collaboration with a Danish loudspeaker maker named Dynaudio- which has been branded on the case of the earbuds.

Hands-on experience

1. Looks

The new Enco X2 comes with a stronger build- the case of X2 looks premium with the glossy finish and it certainly resembles the Apple AirPods Pro to an extent (talking about the earbuds).

Along with the case, the earbuds come with a glossy look and both earbuds come with a black texture to specify the Left and Right buds.

2. Controller

This earbud is not just that common earbud, as it comes with some different features compared to the other TWS earbuds which are available on the market.

Firstly, the earbuds do not work with the tapping process. You will have to hold the bud stem to make it respond to the actions which you would like your buds to respond like pinching and moving your fingers upwards in order to raise the volume of the earbuds, rather than tapping or touching the bud head.

3. Pairing

Something very smooth and easy is how to pair the device to any new smart device (Android or iOS both). There is a nearly invisible button on the right-side panel of the X2 case and when you are willing to pair it with a new device, all you have to do is to hold the button and open the case head. Once, the head is open, you will see a white light blinking slowly which means the device is now discoverable- now paid the Enco X2 with the desired device and you are done. Yes! This is that simple and easy, and being premium earbuds, they are very smooth and does not come with any pairing application- unlike few other earbuds from the brands like Nothing, LG, Jabra and more who ask you to download the specific app to pair the bud.

4. Compatibility

The earbuds support both Android and iOS devices and could be easily paired.

5. Sound Quality during Music Play and binge watching

I personally used it precisely for everything- calls, music, Netflix, Prime Videos, gaming with sound- and it did not turn me down. Enco X2 was good when it comes to delivering audio quality. Also, it comes with features like noise cancellation which could be activated when you could pinch and hold the bud. You will feel the difference.

Music play is good, quality is soothing with around 70% sound of your handset. Also, the video viewing experience with the earbuds is just perfect. You can use it for a long long time without any trouble or pain- it is that comfortable.

6. Call Delivery

This is something where I have to mention that little disturbance was witnessed at times when we use to pick calls. This means, the earbud bearer will hear the call precisely clear, but, the caller might face some disturbance if you are around someplace where there is a loud noise or music.

Hence, the noise cancellation is for the bearer of Enco X2, and not on the other side of the receiver. I seldom use to disconnect my earbuds during the calls- as the person on the other side use to state again and again that they cannot hear you, and there is a lot of disturbance.

7. Battery

The battery delivery of Enco X2 is quite good. If you are someone who is always connected with the earbuds, then you will certainly be impressed with them. Certainly, I am impressed, because when I work, I prefer to have my buds on, in order to help me write with more focus and cut me off from the ambient voices during work. So my usage of the earbuds is quite intense. Earbuds can deliver around more than 4 hours of playtime at-a-go. Further, when the battery goes down, the case will be a saviour to charge up the buds again.

8. Pricing

The OPPO Enco X2 earbuds are available at a price tag of Rs 10,999 and are available for purchase on Flipkart and on the official website

9. Verdict

The OPPO Enco X2 stands under the premium range of earbuds and is certainly at a higher price point. I checked with around 5-8 people in the office to know if they would be interested to purchase the earbuds worth that much and they certainly were hesitant. As per them, they would be buying the earbuds which would stand under the price tags of something between Rs 5,000 - Rs 8,000.

I believe the price is certainly on the higher side and it is going to face some strict competition with the brands like Nothing, and Sennheiser. Jabra and more which comes with similar specs and pricing.

