Oppo ColorOS 17 unveiled: Check eligible phones, new AI features and how to download

Oppo ColorOS 17 is set to roll out for selected devices, and the new update will bring a lot of new AI upgrades to a number of devices. The company claims that it will give a fresh interface, new AI features, better privacy tools, and overall performance upgrades. ColorOS 17 will launch first in India with the Oppo Find X10 series on October 22 (2026). After that, Oppo will be pushing the update to eligible handsets and tablets.

Rollout date and eligible devices

The main rollout will start on October 29 (2026), and the company said more devices will receive it by December this year, with some arriving in the first quarter of 2027.

The update covers selected models in:

Find

Reno

K series

F series

Certain Oppo Pad tablets

Here is everything which will come to OPPO devices once the ColorOS 17 update rolls out on eligible devices.

ColorOS 17: What’s new?

OPPO will bring new “Living Flow Design”, which brings translucent visuals, smoother animations, and snappier touch responsiveness.

They have also optimised the way the system handles rendering and resources, so the smartphones may feel a lot more fluid.

Oppo has further claimed that the update cuts rendering workload by up to 30 per cent, and RAM used for rendering by up to 25 per cent in some situations. They are also saying that the app launch stability gets a 55 per cent boost, while photo gallery thumbnails load 50 per cent faster the first time you open them compared to ColorOS 16.

AI Features

AI takes centre stage here. “AI Mind Pilot” offers an Agent Mode that organises files and photos, renames content and can even whip up travel itineraries automatically.

AI Photo Agent lets you edit photos using natural language and copy the look of a reference image.

There is also “AI Mind Space”, which turns documents and video links you’ve saved into searchable collections—handy for digging up important info later.

Another tool is the “AI Mind Suggest”, which pops up with relevant reminders and travel info just when you need them.

Privacy and security

ColorOS 17 now includes “AI Call Guard”, which runs locally on your device and looks for signs of fraud, like cloned voices or face-swapped callers. It is a layer of defence, though not a guaranteed shield against scams.

You also get a new Transparency Report, so you can easily see which AI tools have accessed your data and what they did.

Eligible Phones and Tablets

Oppo will roll out ColorOS 17 in phases. Here’s the broad breakdown:

Find Series: Select Find X9 and Find N models

Reno Series: Models from Reno 12 through Reno 16

K Series and F Series: Certain smartphones within these lines

Oppo Pad Series: Eligible tablets

Oppo has not published a full list, so there might be regional differences, and some devices may not get it right away. Check for official updates for your specific model.

ColorOS 17 India rollout timeline

The rollout in India is scheduled for October 29 (2026). This is a phased launch where the devices will get the update in batches.

The Oppo Find X10 series will ship with ColorOS 17 starting October 22, 2026.

Then, the existing eligible devices will start receiving the update in stages through the end of 2026 and into early 2027.

There is no specific day when every phone or tablet will receive it. Actual timing will depend on your device and region.

How to download and install the new ColorOS 17

Once ColorOS 17 is ready for your device:

1. Open Settings on your OPPO device.

2. There, tap on “About Device”.

3. Go to the software update section

4. There, check for new updates.

4. If you see ColorOS 17, then just follow the prompts to download and install the new update.

But before you update your device, keep checking for the following:

Have your phone charged

Connect to Wi-Fi

Back up your data before updating

If you do not see the update right away, give it some time, as it will roll out in batches.

AI productivity tools: What is it all about?

ColorOS 17 blends AI productivity tools, a refined interface, speed tweaks, and new privacy features. Just make sure that your smartphone or tablet is on the company's eligible list before you start looking for the update.

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