Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi are getting ready to roll out new devices around the world, with the Vivo X500 FE, Oppo A7, and Redmi Pad 3 4G popping up on Malaysia's SIRIM certification database. That usually means launch is right around the corner and this time, the listings point to these devices landing in multiple markets.

The SIRIM entries do not spill much on specifications or price, but earlier leaks give us a decent idea of what to expect from the Vivo X500 FE and Redmi Pad 3 4G. Oppo A7, though? Nothing substantial yet—still pretty much a mystery.

Vivo X500 FE, Oppo A7 and Redmi Pad 3 4G get SIRIM approval

A tech blogger, Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), spotted the new SIRIM listings: Vivo X500 FE shows up as V2653, Oppo A7 as CPH3001, and Redmi Pad 3 4G as 26104RPF2G. Vivo’s X500 FE has surfaced before, on Singapore’s IMDA database, flagging its 5G capabilities, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC support. It’s also popped up on certification sites in Indonesia and Europe, so clearly, Vivo’s eyeing a global release.

Vivo X500 FE: Specifications (Expected)

Vivo X500 FE is likely set to replace the X300 FE, and rumors suggest it could launch in a bunch of international markets. Leaks point to a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a huge 6,500mAh battery. Charging speeds look impressive too: 90W wired and 40W wireless. The cameras aren’t slouching either—triple rear setup led by a 50MP Sony IMX921 with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto, plus an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP front camera for selfies.

Oppo A7: Specifications (Expected)

As for Oppo A7, it's cleared SIRIM as CPH3001, but really, that's all we've got on specs or price. That model number also showed up in Pakistan’s NBD import/export database, so it’s set to launch there too.

Redmi Pad 3 4G: Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Pad 3 4G has made the rounds in Thailand’s NBTC and Taiwan’s NCC lists. Reports say that it will launch with three RAM and storage combos:

4GB RAM and 128GB storage

6GB RAM and 128GB storage

8GB RAM and 256GB storage

It packs an IP52 rating, supports microSD cards up to 2TB, and carries a big 10,000mAh battery.

Charging comes in two flavours: a basic 15W adapter in the box, and apparently support for a more powerful 33W charger if you want faster juice.

Xiaomi has not locked in a launch date for the Redmi Pad 3 series yet, but the SIRIM listing is just one more sign these devices are gearing up for release.

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