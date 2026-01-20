Oppo A6 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery, Dimensity 6000 chip and 45W fast charging

Advertisement
Oppo A6 5G debuts in India with a 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6000 processor, 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and Android 15. Check price, variants, features, and availability.

Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in India with the introduction of the Oppo A6 5G, the latest addition to the company’s A-series lineup. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 chipset and comes with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and packs a large 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Oppo A6 5G price and availability in India

The Oppo A6 5G is available in three configurations in the Indian market:

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs 17,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs 19,999
  • 6GB RAM + 256GB storage – Rs 21,999

The smartphone is now available for purchase through the Oppo India online store. Buyers can avail of an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 along with a three-month no-cost EMI option on select debit and credit cards.

The Oppo A6 5G is offered in three colour options: Sapphire Blue, Ice White, and Sakura Pink.

Oppo A6 5G display and performance

The Oppo A6 5G supports dual nano-SIM cards and runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It features a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen offers a 256ppi pixel density, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a peak brightness of up to 1,125 nits.

Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Oppo A6 5G camera specifications

In the camera department, the Oppo A6 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup, featuring:

  • 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera with autofocus
  • 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome sensor

For selfies and video calls, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera. The smartphone supports video recording up to 1080p at 60fps.

Oppo A6 5G battery, connectivity, and other features

The Oppo A6 5G packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. Navigation support includes BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

The smartphone also features a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and e-compass. For security, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. The phone weighs approximately 216 grams.

