OpenAI to retire advanced and standard voice models in ChatGPT on December 11

OpenAI is reportedly set to make a big change to ChatGPT’s voice features. It has been reported that the AI chatbot will be pulling the plug on both the Advanced and Standard Voice models on December 11, 2026. This will shift their energy to one main voice model called 'GPT-Live'. This further follows a serious spike in people using ChatGPT Voice since GPT-Live rolled out in July, according to the company.

After the switch, GPT-Live will be the only voice model which will run the show, but users will still be able to revisit any old conversations that they have been using for the outgoing voice options. OpenAI broke the news about dropping Advanced and Standard Voice in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). So, starting from December 11, in case the user checks their settings of ChatGPT, those two models will be gone. They have started giving users a heads-up about the change, but for now, both features are still operational.

GPT-Live: About

Since July, when GPT-Live launched, usage of ChatGPT Voice nearly doubled. OpenAI says almost everyone who uses ChatGPT Voice has already made the jump to the new model. They also say ditching the older voices will simplify things and let them focus on making GPT-Live even better—especially when it comes to richer responses, smoother conversations, and more personal interactions.

So, what happens to your old voice chats?

User need not to worry about that as they are not going anywhere. Users can still have access to everything they already did wih their voice chats- as it does not go anywhere- said using Advanced or Standard Voice, even after those models are retired.

Here is how the old tech worked

Advanced Voice used a turn-based system, listening to you finish before responding back, which made the conversation feel a bit stiff and unnatural.

Standard Voice, on the other hand, pieced together three separate AIs: one changed your speech to text, one decided what to say, and another turned the response back into audio.

Result: Sometimes clunky conversations and slow, choppy replies.

Now, with GPT-Live taking over, the goal is simple: make voice chat in ChatGPT feel smooth, natural, and as personalized as talking to a real person. That’s where OpenAI’s focus is heading next.

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