OpenAI partners with Cathedral to find security flaws, raises critical bug bounty rewards

OpenAI has partnered with a cybersecurity firm named Cathedral to hunt down security flaws and make its systems more resilient. Both companies’ researchers are now putting together OpenAI’s own AI models to the test – poking at defences, searching for weaknesses and double-checking that any security patches actually work.

To add even more muscle to this push, OpenAI is boosting rewards for researchers who report high-risk bugs through its Security Bug Bounty programme. Critical vulnerability payouts are now more than four times higher than before, though the company isn’t sharing the exact numbers. The goal here is clear: attract more security experts to find serious issues before anyone else can exploit them.

OpenAI announced the partnership with Cathedral in a blog post, emphasising that Cathedral’s security experts will work hands-on with OpenAI’s in-house teams. Their focus will be on uncovering the vulnerabilities that slip under the radar and making sure to fix and solve the real problems.

Gavin Kliger, CEO and co-founder of Cathedral, said that this new partnership will mesh Cathedral’s deep security expertise with OpenAI’s engineering talent. This will aim at shining a light on issues that might have otherwise stayed hidden.

OpenAI upgrade to security

This is not OpenAI’s first big effort on security. Earlier, the company assigned a full quarter of its product engineers to dig into vulnerabilities, using its own Codex tool to analyse reported bugs, recreate them in controlled settings, and develop patches.

Soon, OpenAI will be sharing more about that process, which further includes how they organised the exercise, the tools they will further lean on and tips for companies and government agencies looking to level up their cybersecurity using AI.

On top of all this, OpenAI is rolling out USD 1 billion in subsidised AI access over 6 months to support organisations, like Daybreak customers, which are responsible for protecting critical digital infrastructure. The idea is to help these groups use AI to spot threats and boost their cyber defences.

So, between this new partnership with Cathedral, major boosts to bug bounty rewards, and expanded AI access, OpenAI is doubling down on its own security—and pushing the broader field to adopt smarter, AI-powered cybersecurity tools.

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