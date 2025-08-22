OpenAI announces its first India office in New Delhi, hiring for new roles India is the second-largest market for OpenAI. The company has also established a local Indian entity and is hiring for new roles.

New Delhi:

OpenAI announced Friday that it will establish its first office in New Delhi later this year. This move highlights the rapid adoption of its AI tools in India, which is the second-largest market for ChatGPT after the U.S. and one of its fastest-growing.

OpenAI has officially created an entity in India and has started hiring a dedicated local team. In a statement, the company said opening an office in India reflects its support for the IndiaAI Mission and its commitment to partnering with the government to "build AI for India, with India".

This expansion will also allow OpenAI to better serve its millions of users in India, including students, educators, professionals, and developers who use its tools for learning, creativity, and problem-solving. The company noted that this decision underscores India's global leadership in AI, its thriving ecosystem, and the growing demand for OpenAI's advanced tools across the country.

Data from OpenAI shows that India is a leading country for AI adoption. The number of weekly active ChatGPT users in India has more than quadrupled in the past year. The country also ranks among the top five developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform and has the largest population of students using ChatGPT worldwide.

Commitment to the Indian Market

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated, "The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader: amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission".

He added, "Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India".

The local team will also focus on strengthening relationships with local partners, government agencies, businesses, and academic institutions. The company is dedicated to listening to users, customers, and partners in India to create features and tools specifically for the region, making advanced AI more affordable and accessible.

This news follows recent initiatives developed for the Indian market, such as ChatGPT Go, the OpenAI Academy, and enhanced support for Indic languages.

Government perspective

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, said, "OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption". He added that with strong investments in digital public infrastructure and AI talent, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation.

The minister noted that the IndiaAI Mission is building an ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and he welcomes OpenAI's partnership in this vision to ensure AI's benefits reach every citizen.

According to OpenAI, local businesses and institutions are already using its tools to tackle critical challenges, such as AI-powered agricultural services, streamlined recruitment, and effective governance.

Looking ahead, OpenAI will host its first Education Summit in India this month and its first Developer Day later this year to bring together the country's AI community. The company is actively hiring for roles in India and will announce more details about the new office and future plans in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Primebook 2 Neo review: Affordable Android laptop with Windows feel