Only Aadhaar number is sufficient to steal money from your bank account: Know about THIS new scam

Cybercriminals are always seeking new methods to defraud people online, such as sending fake links via messages, calls, or other means. They use these methods to deceive users, steal their personal information, and steal money from their bank accounts. Recently, a new method of scam has emerged, where hackers can steal money from people's bank accounts without making calls, requesting OTPs, or sending fake links.

In the past few years, as law enforcement agencies have become more vigilant in preventing cybercrimes, criminals have also changed their tactics to commit fraud. Hackers are now stealing money from bank accounts by using AePS, which is a service introduced by the government for the convenience of the public. Here’s what AePS is and how hackers are using AePS to steal money from bank accounts.

What is AePS?

AePS, or Aadhaar Card Enabled Payment System, allows users to withdraw money from their bank account using Aadhaar card and biometrics. Users whose bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar card and enabled for AePS can withdraw money without a chequebook or ATM card. However, the Reserve Bank has set a limit for such transactions.

How do they commit fraud?

Cybercriminals have devised a new method to cheat people by stealing their information and using AePS to steal money from their bank accounts. To commit this fraud, these scammers first get their hands on land allotment documents from government offices, which contain people's fingerprints. Criminals steal fingerprints from these documents for biometric verification. Once they have the Aadhaar card number and biometric details, it becomes easier for them to withdraw money from the bank.

How can protect yourself from this scam

To avoid falling victim to this new type of scam, users must safeguard their Aadhaar card. They should refrain from sharing their Aadhaar card with anyone. If you are sharing your Aadhaar card, you can use the Masked Aadhaar card, where the Aadhaar card number is not visible. Alternatively, you can share the Virtual ID (VID) instead of the Aadhaar card number.

To secure their Aadhaar, users can visit the UIDAI website to generate a Masked Aadhaar and VID. By entering their Aadhaar card and mobile number, you can protect your Aadhaar.

