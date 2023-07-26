Wednesday, July 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Online buzz soars for 'Barbie' in India with over 200K mentions on social media: Check this report

Online buzz soars for 'Barbie' in India with over 200K mentions on social media: Check this report

The film climbed to the top of the trending charts, fueled by the extensive discussions surrounding its release, while Christopher Nolan's biopic 'Oppenheimer', which shares the same release date, settled in second place.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2023 8:07 IST
tech news, india tv tech, latest tech news, barbie search results, barbie online search, barbie
Image Source : FILE 'Barbie' movie generates massive online buzz in India

The highly anticipated 'Barbie' movie, starring Margot Robbie, has been creating a stir in India with a significant increase in online and social media mentions, as revealed by a recent report from software company Sprinklr. Over the past few weeks, 'Barbie' received an impressive 2,46,337 mentions online, with a majority of them originating from metro regions across the country.

In the report, shared by IANS, Mumbai took the lead with more than 15,600 online and social media mentions, followed closely by Delhi with 12,400 and Bengaluru with 8,800 mentions. 

ALSO READ: Google Docs new automatic line numbers feature: Know how it work

The two films, which have been affectionately dubbed 'Barbenheimer' dominated India's trending charts in the weeks leading up to their release weekend. However, with their immense popularity, scammers have also seized the opportunity to exploit unsuspecting users.

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky reported that scammers are employing deceptive tactics to trick individuals and unlawfully acquire their money and sensitive personal data. The excitement surrounding these blockbuster movies has become a target for phishing scams, with scammers capitalising on users' eagerness to access exclusive content and special offers related to the movies.

ALSO READ: My Netflix: Here's all you need to know about Netflix's all new personalised tab

Related Stories
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Barbie moment from Om Shanti Om's song

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Barbie moment from Om Shanti Om's song

Mira Rajput takes a dig at Barbie movie, says 'Hollywood can't do song, dance...'

Mira Rajput takes a dig at Barbie movie, says 'Hollywood can't do song, dance...'

Juhi Parmar walks out of theatre with her daughter; SLAMS Barbie for 'inappropriate content'

Juhi Parmar walks out of theatre with her daughter; SLAMS Barbie for 'inappropriate content'

BTS’ Jimin responds to Ryan Gosling’s Ken outfit in Barbie; shares message on Instagram

BTS’ Jimin responds to Ryan Gosling’s Ken outfit in Barbie; shares message on Instagram

Kiara Advani channels her inner Barbie as she walks ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock at ICW 2023

Kiara Advani channels her inner Barbie as she walks ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock at ICW 2023

Reportedly, one fraudulent page entices users with enticing offers on 'Barbie' dolls, cleverly coinciding with the film's release, luring users into providing their personal information and falling victim to scams. In addition, scammers have gone as far as offering 'Oppenheimer' for free streaming online, intending to steal users' banking details and money.

As the excitement continues to build for these films, it's important for users to remain vigilant and cautious when encountering enticing offers online. Being aware of potential scams can protect users from falling prey to cybercriminals' tactics. 

Inputs from IANS 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News