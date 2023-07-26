Online buzz soars for 'Barbie' in India with over 200K mentions on social media: Check this report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 'Barbie' movie generates massive online buzz in India

The highly anticipated 'Barbie' movie, starring Margot Robbie, has been creating a stir in India with a significant increase in online and social media mentions, as revealed by a recent report from software company Sprinklr. Over the past few weeks, 'Barbie' received an impressive 2,46,337 mentions online, with a majority of them originating from metro regions across the country.

In the report, shared by IANS, Mumbai took the lead with more than 15,600 online and social media mentions, followed closely by Delhi with 12,400 and Bengaluru with 8,800 mentions.

The two films, which have been affectionately dubbed 'Barbenheimer' dominated India's trending charts in the weeks leading up to their release weekend. However, with their immense popularity, scammers have also seized the opportunity to exploit unsuspecting users.

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky reported that scammers are employing deceptive tactics to trick individuals and unlawfully acquire their money and sensitive personal data. The excitement surrounding these blockbuster movies has become a target for phishing scams, with scammers capitalising on users' eagerness to access exclusive content and special offers related to the movies.

Reportedly, one fraudulent page entices users with enticing offers on 'Barbie' dolls, cleverly coinciding with the film's release, luring users into providing their personal information and falling victim to scams. In addition, scammers have gone as far as offering 'Oppenheimer' for free streaming online, intending to steal users' banking details and money.

As the excitement continues to build for these films, it's important for users to remain vigilant and cautious when encountering enticing offers online. Being aware of potential scams can protect users from falling prey to cybercriminals' tactics.

Inputs from IANS

