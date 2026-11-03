OnePlus Turbo 6Vs launched with 9000mAh battery and 144Hz AMOLED display: Details here

OnePlus just rolled out another addition to its Turbo 6 lineup in China market, which will be named as the Turbo 6Vs. It has got some eye-catching upgrades like a big 9,000mAh battery, a super smooth 144Hz AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chip under the hood. Also, the smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation and is further accompanied by rapid 80W wired charging.

Price in India

The Turbo 6Vs comes in at CNY 3,699, and for that, you are getting 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At present, it is up for grabs exclusively through Oppo’s online shop in China.

The device will be available in two colour options – Nova White and Orange Heart (translated names). There has been no word about the India launch anywhere else on social media.

Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the device runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 operating system and handles dual SIM cards. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that delivers crisp with a 1.5K resolution (1,272 x 2,772 pixels), runs up to 144Hz refresh rate, and sports a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

OnePlus said that it will hit a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, and with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, your content looks vibrant. There is support for 1.07 billion colours and a pretty sharp pixel density at 450ppi.

Durability

The device comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings – it is high-level dust and water resistance, so users will not have to worry about the odd spill or splash.

Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor inside is paired with an Adreno 810 GPU, hitting 2.7GHz at its peak. Memory-wise, it packs 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Photographer

As for cameras, the Turbo 6Vs sports a dual rear setup. The main shooter has a 50-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, plus a 2-megapixel monochrome sidekick with f/2.4. The primary camera gives you up to 10x digital zoom. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls—with video recording up to 4K at 30fps.

Battery and connectivity

The device is backed by a 9,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging. Connectivity is said to be strong too, as the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo- a real mouthful.

The user will further get USB Type-C, an IR blaster, and a suite of sensors: optical fingerprint under the screen, face unlock, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light, and e-compass.

Dimensions sit at 162.46 x 77.45 x 8.5mm, and the phone weighs right around 215 grams. So, pretty sturdy, but not too bulky.

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