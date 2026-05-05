OnePlus Pad 4 goes on sale in India: Price, features, launch offers detailed

New Delhi:

OnePlus is selling the Pad 4 in India starting at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. If you want the higher model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, that would be available at a price tag of Rs 64,999. The tablet is available in two colour options: Dune and Sage Mist.

Deals and offers

If you are looking for a deal, OnePlus offers up to Rs 5,000 off through bank offers, so the prices drop to Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999. On top of that, you get the OnePlus Stylo Pro (which usually costs Rs 5,499) for free for a limited time, plus the option to pay in no-cost EMIs for up to six months.

You will find the OnePlus Pad 4 available on a number of e-commerce platforms: Amazon, Flipkart, the official OnePlus website and in offline stores across India.

Large 3.4K display for work and entertainment

The new Pad 4 comes with a 13.2-inch, 3.4K LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision with 12-bit colour depth and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. Whether you are gaming, watching videos or juggling multiple apps, this display claims to deliver crisp, vibrant visuals.

Flagship performance with the Snapdragon chip

OnePlus comes packed with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and is further paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The hardware has been built for power users for heavy multitasking, demanding games, and big apps, which it will handle all of without breaking a sweat.

AI features and PC-like multitasking

The Pad 4 runs OxygenOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system, meaning you will get some serious multitasking tools, like:

resizable windows

Drag-and-drop

Option to use the tablet as a second screen for your PC

It brings in a range of AI features, like:

AI Writer

AI Summary

AI Translate

AI Painter

AI Recorder with real-time transcription, which is useful for everything from work to creative projects.

Big battery and premium audio setup

The tablet is backed by a 13,380mAh battery, which claims to deliver up to 20 hours of video or seven hours of nonstop gaming. It further comes with up to 80W fast charging support; you will not be waiting long before you’re back to 100 per cent.

For sound, the Pad 4 packs in eight speakers with spatial audio that could support movies and games, sounding immersive and full.

Sleek design and connectivity

The Pad 4 sticks to OnePlus’ tradition of solid builds. It comes in a slim metal unibody, just 5.94mm thick and weighing 672g, so it’s light enough for travel or all-day use. On the connectivity side, you get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and an AI-powered smart antenna system that keeps your signal steady wherever you are.