OnePlus Pad 3 to debut in September with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12140mAh battery: Details on Amazon, Flipkart The OnePlus Pad 3 is set to debut in India this September, and its dedicated microsites have now gone live on Amazon India and Flipkart. The tablet will arrive in two storage variants, feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a massive 12,140mAh battery, and advanced AI tools.

OnePlus, one of the leading names in the consumer tech world, confirmed the launch of its latest tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, back in July. The company clearly stated that the new tab will be officially out in the market from September 2025 in India. Now, with the updated microsites on leading e-commerce sites- Amazon India and Flipkart, it is made clear by the company that the device will be available via both e-commerce giants.

The tablet will be offered in 2 variants-

12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Another is 16GB RAM and 512GB storage

Also, the device will be available in two colour variants- Frosted Silver and Storm Blue. Notably, this will be a Wi-Fi–only model in India, so no SIM support will be available.

Also, the tablet, OnePlus, will sell accessories like the OnePlus Stylo 2, OnePlus Smart Keyboard, and OnePlus Folio Case, which will be available separately.

Powerful performance and slim design

The OnePlus Pad 3 flaunts a slim all-metal unibody design with just 5.97mm thickness, making it sleek and portable. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, offering 45 per cent faster CPU, 40 per cent faster GPU, and a 300 per cent faster NPU with an impressive AnTuTu score of 2,947,633.

To keep things running, the tablet packs a 12,140mAh battery, claimed to be the largest in its category. It supports 18 hours of video playback, 6 hours of AAA gaming, and 80W fast charging.

Display, audio and AI features

The tablet sports a 3.4K display at 315 PPI with a 144Hz refresh rate, 12-bit colour depth, Dolby Vision HDR, and 900 nits peak brightness. For audio, it features an eight-speaker setup with Hi-Res Audio and LHDC support.

AI-powered tools include AI Translation, AI Summary, AI Writer, AI Speak, and Circle to Search. There’s also Google Gemini integration and a dedicated AI button for quick access.

Seamless connectivity

OnePlus Pad 3 allows cross-device sync with OnePlus smartphones for notifications, video sharing, clipboard sync, and app relay. It can also remotely connect with Mac devices, enabling drag-and-drop file transfers, native gestures, and privacy controls.