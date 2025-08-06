Oneplus Nord CE4 now available for Rs 15,000 in sale: Find out where to buy OnePlus Nord CE4 is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. It is currently available at a significant discount on an e-commerce platform.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus Nord CE4, which was launched last year, made a strong impression with its great design and powerful features. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone from OnePlus, its price has been reduced. The smartphone has now become more affordable with offers. This price cut comes during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale. Amazon is currently offering a variety of smartphones at heavy discounts. The price of the OnePlus Nord CE4 has been cut specifically for this sale. It is a great opportunity to buy it at a cheaper price.

OnePlus Nord CE4: Discount

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 24,999. However, during the sale, it is available with a 20 per cent flat discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 19,999. Additionally, Amazon is offering a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount with SBI cards, which further reduces the effective price to Rs 18,999.

Amazon is also offering exchange offers, which provides a discount of up to Rs 18,950. If your old smartphone gets an exchange value of Rs 4,000, you could get the OnePlus Nord CE4 for under Rs 15,000 after all discounts. The exact value of your old smartphone will depend on its condition.

OnePlus Nord CE4: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE4 features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box. It is powered by a 4nm-technology-based Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The device has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photography, you get a 50MP + 8MP dual-camera setup on the rear. A 16MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus Nord CE4 is equipped with a large 5,500mAh battery.

