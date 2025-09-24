OnePlus Nord CE 5 with 7100mAh battery receives Rs 3,000 price cut: Where to buy The OnePlus Nord CE 5 has received its first-ever price cut. This latest phone from OnePlus is now available at a significantly lower price than its launch price. In addition to the direct discount, customers can also take advantage of bank offers, and no-cost EMI options.

Amazon is currently hosting its Great India Festival Sale, where the e-commerce giant is offering significant discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones. Shoppers looking for a new mid-budget device can find great deals, as the price of the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 5 has been reduced by thousands of rupees. This popular and budget-friendly phone is now even more affordable.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 pricing

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is available in three variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

The phone was launched with a starting price of Rs 24,999 and comes in three colour options: Nexus Blue, Black Infinity, and Marble Mist.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 special sale offer

During the sale, you can get a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus Nord CE 5. This brings the starting price down to just Rs 21,749. Additionally, Amazon is offering a no-cost EMI option and an exchange offer to make the purchase even more appealing.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 key features

Display: The phone features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits.

Processor: It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera: The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP front camera.

Battery: The device is equipped with a large 7100mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Software: It runs on OxygenOS, based on Android 15.

