OnePlus Nord CE 5 to come with upgraded battery and processor: More details out ahead of the launch OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord CE 5 in just two days as part of its new Nord 5 series. The phone will come with a 7,100mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, and a 50MP OIS camera. It is expected to be priced from Rs 24,999 in India

New Delhi:

OnePlus, one of the leading smartphone players in India, is set to unleash the much-anticipated Nord CE 5 on July 8. Speculated to be a budget-friendly device as it stands under the Nord series, the handset will be officially unleashed along with key highlighting features that will make the device stand out in the highly competitive budget segment.

Let us talk about the device and all that we expect so far:

Design and colours

The Nord CE 5 is expected to come with a fresh design and might feature a matte finish back panel. As the photos of the device are already official on the website, the smartphone is expected to come with a capsule-shaped camera module (longitudinal), which looks similar to the previous Nord phones, which were launched last year.

As per the details available so far, the device will be made available in two colour variants:

Blue

Marble-like

Also, it is likely to come with IP54 certification, which makes it dust and water-resistant.

Display with a smooth refresh rate

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.77-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate.

It further ensures smooth scrolling, better gameplay and a vibrant viewing experience.

Powerful MediaTek chip inside

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE 5 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor.

Built on 4nm architecture, it promises fast and efficient performance.

The phone may come with 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, and expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card. It will run on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15.

Long-lasting battery with fast charging

The major highlight for the upcoming Nord device is the battery capacity, which is said to be massive enough to last for more than 24 hours with heavy usage. It is said to be backed by a 7,100mAh battery, which claims to last up to 2.5 days (with moderate usage, according to the company).

The smartphone will further 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which ensures quick top-ups when needed.

Dual cameras with OIS and 4K video

For photography enthusiasts, the Nord CE 5 will feature a 50MP primary camera (possibly Sony LYT-600) with OIS and AI features, plus an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera is expected. The phone may further support 4K video recording at 60fps as well.

Price expectation and availability in India

The expected price for the base model of the OnePlus Nord CE5, which will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, might cost around Rs 24,999

On the other hand, the 256GB storage variant might cost around Rs 26,999.

Where to buy from?

It will be available from the official website of OnePlus India, along with leading e-commerce platform Amazon India and OnePlus retail stores, which are available across the nation.