OnePlus Nord Buds 3r launched at Rs 1599 with 54-hour battery, IP55 rating: Details

New Delhi:

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 3r in India at Rs 1,599, making it a very economical buds to compete with the competitors in the nation. Featuring a massive 54-hour battery life, the new TWS comes with 12.4mm titanium drivers, AI call noise cancellation, and is rated IP55 for dust and water protection. The new earbuds claim to redefine the entry-level segment and are packed with smart features like low-latency gaming, dual-device connectivity and AI translation, which could be called a very versatile audio companion.

A week-long battery life

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r stand out with an impressive 54 hours of total playtime, which is further claimed to be the longest in the brand’s TWS lineup.

TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification ensures reliable performance even after 1,000 charging cycles.

The earbuds are protected by an IP55 rating, making them resistant to dust and water, and claiming to be perfect for workouts and outdoor use.

Immersive sound with 12.4mm drivers

Equipped with 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, the Nord Buds 3r deliver deep bass and clear sound. Users can fine-tune audio with Sound Master EQ and a customizable 6-band equaliser. Features like OnePlus 3D Audio (for select phones) and AI call noise cancellation further enhance the audio and call experience.

Smart features for daily convenience

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connection, Google Fast Pair, and a 47ms low-latency Game Mode. Additional functions such as AI translation, Tap 2 Take photos, Aqua Touch controls, and Find My Earbuds make them smarter than typical entry-level earbuds.

Price and availability in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r will be available in Aura Blue and Ash Black colour options. Priced at Rs 1,799, they will be on open sale starting 8th September 2025 via OnePlus India, Vijay Sales, Amazon, Croma, Reliance, Flipkart, Myntra, Bajaj Electronics and other offline partners.

A special launch price of Rs 1,599 will also be offered, along with additional discounts announced at the time of sale.