OnePlus Nord 5 set for July 8 launch in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 100W charging OnePlus is preparing to launch the Nord 5 smartphone in India on July 8, alongside the Nord CE 5. With expected features like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 6.77-inch OLED display, 100W fast charging and a 50MP camera, the Nord 5 could become a strong contender in the midrange performance.

New Delhi:

After the recent launch of the OnePlus 13s in the Indian market, the brand is now gearing up to unveil its next midrange flagship- the OnePlus Nord 5. Scheduled for a global debut on July 8, this phone is expected to deliver top-tier performance and compete with the best in the sub-Rs 35,000 segment.

Alongside the Nord 5, the company is also expected to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5, with both phones likely being announced during the same event.

Processor: Powerful chipset and performance

The OnePlus Nord 5 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chipset will likely be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, promising fluid multitasking and excellent gaming performance at a midrange price.

Display and battery features

The smartphone may sport a 6.77-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. Powering the device could be a massive 6,700mAh battery, coupled with 100W fast charging, ensuring you spend less time plugged in.

Camera and software

In the camera department, the Nord 5 is expected to offer a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP front camera is likely. The device is expected to run Android 15 out of the box, giving users the latest software experience right from launch.

Expected India price

According to leaks, the OnePlus Nord 5 price in India is expected to be around Rs 30,000. However, official pricing and availability will only be revealed at the launch event.

Mid-range package

With flagship-level features in a midrange package, the OnePlus Nord 5 is shaping up to be a solid choice for users seeking performance, battery life, and display quality without breaking the bank.