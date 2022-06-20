OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to enter the Indian market this month: Here is everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus is reportedly working and planning to launch another smartphone by month end named as the OnePlus Nord 2T. The device has been already launched in the European market and is expected to enter the Indian market soon.

Believing the tipster who claims to be aware of the development has shared the pricing, colour options and memory variants for the upcoming device.

Here are the leaks of the OnePlus Nord 2T.

As the handset is already available in the international market, the device will hardly have any major changes when it will arrive in the Indian market.

As per the leaks rolled out by Passionategeekz (via RootMyGalaxy), the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T will stand under the mid price range and is going to make its way to the Indian market by later this month. As per the tipsters, the smartphone is expected to launch on June 27, 2022. But, no concrete confirmation has been given yet by the company so far.

Believing the tipster, the smartphone is expected to come in two colour variants– Shadow Grey and Jade Fog . The device will be launched in two memory variants – 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the other will be a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The device will not have any expandable space.

The OnePlus Nord 2T might launch at two price points– Rs 28,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant and the other one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 31,999. The Indian customers will further be benefited with a discount of Rs 4,000 on both the variants, claims the tipster.

Further, the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and will run on Android 12 OS, layered with OxygenOS 12.1 on-the-top. The device will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and will also be supporting 80W fast-charging, which was witnessed in the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is a flagship smartphone from the Chinese company. The handset will further feature a triple-camera setup at the rear panel with a 50MP primary camera and in the front, the device will have a 32MP selfie shooter.